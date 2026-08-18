TN CM C Joseph Vijay Apologises After Minister Omits Honorifics For M Karunanidhi

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay apologised in the Assembly after a cabinet colleague breached protocol.
State Forest Minister RV Ranjith Kumar referred to former Chief Minister M Karunanidhi by name without customary honorifics.
The controversy arose during an Assembly debate regarding funding requests for the Revenue and Health ministries.
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay issued an immediate apology in the Assembly on Monday after a cabinet colleague broke protocol. State Forest Minister RV Ranjith Kumar referred to former Chief Minister M Karunanidhi by name, omitting traditional respectful honorifics.
Opposition DMK members launched a spontaneous protest over the breach of decorum. Vijay swiftly intervened to defuse the disruption.
Vijay said, "I apologise on his behalf."
Debate Triggers Assembly Row
The controversy started during an Assembly debate regarding the funding requests for the Revenue and Health ministries.
Kumar criticised historical cash-for-votes strategies, specifically citing the controversial "Thirumangalam formula". He said that political actors had previously handed out a maximum of Rs 1,500 for each ballot in his Kancheepuram electoral district, but added that the current administration secured its mandate without handing out cash to voters.
While contrasting past electoral practices with the current administration, Kumar referred to the DMK patriarch simply as "Karunanidhi". He omitted customary titles normally used in the House, such as "former Chief Minister".
Protocol Breach Sparks Protest
The direct reference breached a historical convention within the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly. The House traditionally requires formal protocol titles, such as "Kalaignar" (scholar), when addressing revered leaders.
DMK legislators, led by former minister KKSSR Ramachandran, staged loud protests immediately following the remark.
Vijay halted Kumar mid-speech before the debate could deteriorate. He acknowledged the reference was inappropriate and apologised to de-escalate the tension.