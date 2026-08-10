"Tamil Is Not Only A Language," TN Assembly Unanimously Passes Resolution Mandating State Song

O
Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Pranay Vatsa
Published at:

Emphasising the primacy of regional identity, the Chief Minister added that the mother tongue is "as pure as our mother" and giving it the first place was a matter of state rights

CM Joseph Vijay during Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly session
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay | Photo: @tamilnaduassembly/YT via PTI
Summary of this article

  • The Tamil Nadu Assembly unanimously passed a resolution making the state song, Tamil Thaai Vazhthu, mandatory at the start of all government functions.

  • Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay introduced the resolution, asserting that his Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam government will not compromise on linguistic rights.

  • The mandate applies to all state universities, local educational institutions, public sector undertakings, and government offices across Tamil Nadu.

The Tamil Nadu Assembly unanimously approved a resolution on Monday requiring the performance of the state song, Tamil Thaai Vazhthu, at the beginning of all government functions. The legislative measure, introduced by Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay, received total backing from all lawmakers, including opposition members from the DMK and AIADMK.

Addressing the House, Vijay declared that his Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam government would never compromise on cultural and linguistic rights.

Vijay said, "Tamil is not only a language but also our life and emotions."

Emphasising the primacy of regional identity, the Chief Minister added that the mother tongue is "as pure as our mother" and giving it the first place was a matter of state rights.

Mandate and Federal Tension

The new resolution enforces mandatory performances across multiple state sectors. The rule covers all universities, local educational institutions, public sector undertakings and government offices operating throughout Tamil Nadu.

This move arrives amid renewed directives from the central government regarding the performance of Vande Matram. The Union Home Affairs Ministry issued a fresh advisory instructing regional governments to enforce its January 28 directive. The federal notice orders states to "strictly comply" with performing the National Song Vande Mataram prior to the National Anthem during official functions.

Related Content
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C. Joseph Vijay during the state Assembly session, in Chennai. - TAMIL NADU ASSEMBLY/YT via PTI
Tamil Nadu CM Vijay - File Photo
Tamil Nadu CM Vijay - File Photo
A huge cutout and hoardings of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and actor Joseph Vijay installed as fans celebrate the theatrical release of his film ‘Jana Nayagan’, in Chennai, Thursday, July 23, 2026. - | Photo: PTI/R Senthilkumar

Historical Evolution of Song

The song holds a long administrative history. State authorities first required the song at the beginning of official events through Memorandum No. 3584 / 70-4, a government order issued on November 23, 1970.

The composition features verses from P. Sundaram Pillai's 1891 play Manonmaniam. Composer M.S. Viswanathan set the lyrics to music, arranging the piece in Raaga Mohanam and Thisra Thaalam.

The original 1970 order designated it strictly as a prayer song and contained no mandate for attendees to stand. Officials formally recognised Tamil Thaai Vazhthu as the state song in a December 12, 2021, order that also introduced formal standing requirements. The state government subsequently made it compulsory to render the song first in the sequence of songs played at official functions.

Read all the latest breaking news on Outlook India and stay updated with top stories from India, Entertainment, Education, and around the world.

Tags

  • image
  • image
  • image

RELATED STORIES

More From the author

Watch

Photos

×

Latest Sports News

Trending Stories

Latest Stories