"Tamil Is Not Only A Language," TN Assembly Unanimously Passes Resolution Mandating State Song

The Tamil Nadu Assembly unanimously passed a resolution making the state song, Tamil Thaai Vazhthu, mandatory at the start of all government functions.
Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay introduced the resolution, asserting that his Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam government will not compromise on linguistic rights.
The mandate applies to all state universities, local educational institutions, public sector undertakings, and government offices across Tamil Nadu.
The Tamil Nadu Assembly unanimously approved a resolution on Monday requiring the performance of the state song, Tamil Thaai Vazhthu, at the beginning of all government functions. The legislative measure, introduced by Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay, received total backing from all lawmakers, including opposition members from the DMK and AIADMK.
Addressing the House, Vijay declared that his Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam government would never compromise on cultural and linguistic rights.
Emphasising the primacy of regional identity, the Chief Minister added that the mother tongue is "as pure as our mother" and giving it the first place was a matter of state rights.
Mandate and Federal Tension
The new resolution enforces mandatory performances across multiple state sectors. The rule covers all universities, local educational institutions, public sector undertakings and government offices operating throughout Tamil Nadu.
This move arrives amid renewed directives from the central government regarding the performance of Vande Matram. The Union Home Affairs Ministry issued a fresh advisory instructing regional governments to enforce its January 28 directive. The federal notice orders states to "strictly comply" with performing the National Song Vande Mataram prior to the National Anthem during official functions.
Historical Evolution of Song
The song holds a long administrative history. State authorities first required the song at the beginning of official events through Memorandum No. 3584 / 70-4, a government order issued on November 23, 1970.
The composition features verses from P. Sundaram Pillai's 1891 play Manonmaniam. Composer M.S. Viswanathan set the lyrics to music, arranging the piece in Raaga Mohanam and Thisra Thaalam.
The original 1970 order designated it strictly as a prayer song and contained no mandate for attendees to stand. Officials formally recognised Tamil Thaai Vazhthu as the state song in a December 12, 2021, order that also introduced formal standing requirements. The state government subsequently made it compulsory to render the song first in the sequence of songs played at official functions.