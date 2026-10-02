Pilots’ Federation Urges PM Modi To Consider Bravery Award For Smit Machchhar

Federation of Indian Pilots seeks national bravery recognition for Captain Smit Machchhar.
FIP credits his conduct during the emergency with helping protect those aboard.
Milind Deora separately urges PM Modi to consider Machchhar for the Ashoka Chakra.
The Federation of Indian Pilots (FIP) has urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to consider flydubai Captain Smit Machchhar for a national bravery award, citing his conduct during the September 30 mid-air emergency on a Dubai–Tel Aviv flight.
In a letter sent on Friday, the organisation said Machchhar showed “exceptional courage” while facing serious injuries and personal danger aboard flight FZ1073. It sought recognition subject to verification by the competent authorities.
“The Federation of Indian Pilots respectfully submits that acts of exceptional courage such as this deserve recognition at the highest appropriate level. We therefore request the Hon'ble Prime Minister's Office to kindly consider Capt. Smit for an appropriate National Bravery Award / national civilian recognition, in accordance with the applicable Government of India provisions and after due verification of the facts by the competent authorities,” the letter said.
Machchhar, who was the pilot-in-command, was reportedly attacked by the first officer with a crash axe. FIP said he continued performing his duties despite his injuries, maintained control of the aircraft and ultimately diverted it safely to Tabuk, Saudi Arabia.
There were 174 passengers and eight crew members on board, the pilots’ body said. It credited Machchhar’s actions with contributing to the aircraft’s safe arrival at an alternate airport.
“Capt. Smit's actions demonstrate that, even when confronted with grave personal danger and serious injury, the responsibility of a true professional pilot remains firmly centred on the safety of those entrusted to his care,” FIP said.
The appeal follows a separate letter from Rajya Sabha MP Milind Deora, who asked PM Modi to consider awarding Machchhar the Ashoka Chakra. Deora said the Mumbai-born pilot had demonstrated “courage, selflessness and duty” during the emergency.
Passengers and other crew members intervened after the alleged cockpit attack. The aircraft transmitted emergency signals and rapidly lost altitude before being diverted to Saudi Arabia.
The UAE has ordered an investigation into the circumstances and motives behind the incident, including any possible links to terrorist activity or prior planning.
PM Modi has also spoken to Machchhar over a video call, praising his courage, presence of mind and composure.