India u 19 vs afg u 19 live streaming where to watch under 19 asia cup 2026 2nd semifinal match

IND U-19 Vs AFG U-19 Live Streaming: Where To Watch India's Under-19 Asia Cup 2026 Semi-Final Match?

O Outlook Sports Desk Curated by: Abhishek Kumar Upadhyay Published at: 11 November 2026 5:01 pm

India U19 will look to register a dominating win over the Afghanistan U19 team to make their way to the final of the tournament. India finished at second spot in their group, behind Pakistan as they lost their second match against the arch-rivals

O Outlook Sports Desk Curated by: Abhishek Kumar Upadhyay Published at: 11 November 2026 5:01 pm

Aaryavir Sehwag, son of legendary opener Virender Sehwag, scored a maiden Youth ODI century. | Photo: Sonyliv (Screengrab)