Discussing the extension of the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana, Kar asks, “Surely if India was well nourished, such schemes would run redundant?” The question is not an argument against welfare. Rather, it challenges the assumption that the scale of food distribution can, by itself, serve as a measure of nutritional progress. Kar also examines what he describes as the politics of saturation, in which food-grain self-sufficiency and the promise of feeding the poor become powerful political narratives. The emphasis, he suggests, has often been on the visible act of providing food and the political credit that accompanies it, rather than on the less straightforward task of improving dietary quality.