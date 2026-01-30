Hunger, Malnutrition And The GHI Debate: Why India’s Nutrition Crisis Cannot Be Wished Away

World Food Day in Agartala: Children receive food from a complimentary stall organized by the Rotary Club on the occasion of World Food Day in Agartala, Tripura, on October 16, 2025. Volunteers distributed meals and promoted awareness about hunger and food security Photo: IMAGO / Middle East Images

