Economic Success Overshadowed By Hunger And Malnutrition

To understand that just the availability of food is not sufficient to solve the problem, let’s compare a few countries. The Economic Survey 2018 says that the net availability of foodgrains is 487 grams per person per day. The per capita food grain availability per annum was 177.7 kg in 2016. In 2015, China’s food grain availability per capita was 450 kg, 200 kg in Bangladesh and more than 1,100 kg in the US. But one in eight households (12.8 percent) experienced food insecurity, or lack of access to an affordable, nutritious diet in the US. 16.6% of people are malnourished in India, 11.2% in Bangladesh, and 2.5% in China and the US. China’s success in reducing the prevalence of malnutrition is associated with public policies taking in relatively egalitarian distribution—the result of rural collective institutions, and widespread public support of health and nutrition.