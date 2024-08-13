A Glimpse Of Hope In The Daily Struggle Of Survival

A full time meal usually consists of bread and chillies
Phuli with her child in her refuge in the umariya village of kotra. She takes care of nine children of her and her sister in law. She only gets to cook one time and does not get ration due to complication in linking her Adhaar number on the internet.
An electric pole without connection. The tribal villages of Kotra still does not have electricity
Jeeps that carry migrant labour and villagers to distant areas of Gujarat and Rajasthan for work
A BPL ration card of Rajasthan government
A map depicting the tribal area of Kotra and Jharol
Reshmi Bai, a widow aged 56 years, of Padar Phala village along with her grandchildren
The broken roads leading to the Umariya tribal village
Phuli with her ration card sanding in her land
Reshmi bai's ration card with the last entry back in 2016