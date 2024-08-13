National

A Glimpse Of Hope In The Daily Struggle Of Survival

In Rajasthan's remote tribal areas, daily life is marked by struggle and resilience. Villagers often subsist on minimal food like bread and chillies while facing severe challenges such as outdated ration cards, broken roads, and a lack of electricity. Figures like Phuli and Reshmi Bai embody the hardship and perseverance of those navigating a harsh reality, where fishing and migrant labor are vital for survival.

Photo: Animikh Chakrabarty/Outlook

A full time meal usually consists of bread and chillies

Photo: Animikh Chakrabarty/Outlook

Phuli with her child in her refuge in the umariya village of kotra. She takes care of nine children of her and her sister in law. She only gets to cook one time and does not get ration due to complication in linking her Adhaar number on the internet.

Photo: Animikh Chakrabarty/Outlook

An electric pole without connection. The tribal villages of Kotra still does not have electricity

Photo: Animikh Chakrabarty/Outlook

Jeeps that carry migrant labour and villagers to distant areas of Gujarat and Rajasthan for work

Photo: Animikh Chakrabarty/Outlook

Fishing, an alternate source of food in the unirrigatable river flowing through Kotra

Photo: Animikh Chakrabarty/Outlook

A BPL ration card of Rajasthan government

Photo: Animikh Chakrabarty/Outlook

A map depicting the tribal area of Kotra and Jharol

Photo: Animikh Chakrabarty/Outlook

Reshmi Bai, a widow aged 56 years, of Padar Phala village along with her grandchildren

Photo: Animikh Chakrabarty/Outlook

The broken roads leading to the Umariya tribal village

Photo: Animikh Chakrabarty/Outlook

Phuli with her ration card sanding in her land

Photo: Animikh Chakrabarty/Outlook

Reshmi bai's ration card with the last entry back in 2016

