Taiwan Cherishes Peace But Will Not Give Up Freedom: President Lai Ching-te

Taiwanese President Lai Ching-te has said the island will not surrender its freedom in the pursuit of peace, as he called for greater regional cooperation to deter conflict with China. In his National Day address in Taipei on Saturday, October 10, Lai said Taiwan was open to exchanges with Beijing but would not accept subordination. He argued that strengthening the island’s defences was necessary to deter war, not provoke it, and called for respect for the Taiwanese people’s right to determine their future.