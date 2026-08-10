Typhoon Dolphin Makes Landfall In China, One Million Evacuated

Typhoon Dolphin made landfall in Zhejiang with winds of 151 kmph
More than 1 million people were evacuated across affected areas
Heavy rain has raised flooding and landslide risks across eastern China
Typhoon Dolphin, the 13th cyclone to hit China this year, made landfall near Yuhuan in eastern Zhejiang province on Sunday, prompting the evacuation of more than one million people and disrupting transport across the country's east.
The storm made landfall at around 5:30 pm local time with maximum sustained winds of 151 kmph, equivalent to a Category 1 hurricane. Authorities had moved offshore workers to safety, ordered vessels back to port and increased checks at reservoirs, mountain streams, landslide-prone areas, construction sites and tourist locations.
As per Reuters, more than one million people were evacuated across affected areas. Wenzhou in Zhejiang relocated more than 900,000 residents and opened over 1,000 emergency shelters, while Fujian evacuated nearly 99,000 people from high-risk areas.
Heavy Rain, Flood Risk
Forecasters expect torrential rain through August 10 across Zhejiang, Shanghai, northern Fujian, northeastern Jiangxi, central and southern Anhui and much of Jiangsu.
Parts of central and eastern Zhejiang could receive between 250 mm and 500 mm of rain. Authorities warned that prolonged rainfall could increase the risk of flooding and landslides, particularly in mountainous areas and along smaller rivers.
Shanghai cancelled about 1,500 flights, while its Yangshan port moved more than 500 small and medium-sized vessels to shelter. In Fujian, 55 coastal passenger ferry routes were suspended and offshore construction projects were halted.
Zhejiang, Shanghai and Jiangsu activated Level III emergency responses, while authorities in Zhejiang warned of a high risk of geological disasters.
From Japan To China
Before reaching China, Dolphin passed through Japan's southern Okinawa prefecture, where it injured six people and cut power to more than 50,000 buildings.
The storm had earlier prompted evacuation orders for nearly 260,000 residents in Japan's Kagoshima and Okinawa prefectures, while more than 500 flights were cancelled. Japanese authorities had warned of violent winds, torrential rainfall, flooding and landslides as Dolphin moved towards eastern China.
After making landfall in Zhejiang, Dolphin was forecast to move westward across central and southwestern China while gradually weakening. However, forecasters warned that its slow movement could prolong heavy rainfall and increase flooding and landslide risks.