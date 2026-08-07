Typhoon Dolphin Triggers Evacuations, Flight Cancellations Across Japan

Nearly 260,000 residents in Kagoshima and Okinawa were ordered to evacuate as Typhoon Dolphin approached southwestern Japan.
More than 500 flights were cancelled, while Toyota suspended operations at nine factories due to the approaching storm.
Weather officials warned of violent winds, flooding and landslides, with the typhoon expected to move toward eastern China in the coming days.
Slow-moving Typhoon Dolphin approached Southweatern Japan, bringing violent winds, heavy rain and high waves. It forced the authorities to issue evacuation orders for nearly 260,000 residents in Kagoshima and Okinawa prefectures, while Toyota suspended work at nine factories on Friday, as per Reuters.
Over 500 flights were cancelled in Japan as the Category 1 typhoon had maximum sustained winds of 144 kmph. The Japan Meteorological Agency warned that Dolphin could bring destructive winds, storm surges and torrential rainfall to parts of Kyushu, Okinawa and the Amami Islands through the weekend. Authorities urged residents in vulnerable areas to follow evacuation orders and avoid unnecessary travel.
What Is The Situation?
As per NHK, quoting Japan’s Meteorological Agency, the typhoon’s storm zone has engulfed Japan's southwestern islands. It includes Kagoshima Prefecture's Amami region, as well as Okinawa Prefecture's main island region and Daitojima region.
As of Friday morning, Dolphin was over waters 140 kilometers east-southeast of Okinoerabu Island.
Transport Hit By Typhoon
Over 500 flights were cancelled on Friday. Local governments on the islands have advised residents to secure their homes, stay away from the coast and prepare for possible evacuations and power cuts. Ferry and flight disruptions are expected, as per Al Jazeera.
Authorities Issue Warnings
Authorities have raised alarm that the typhoon may damage or collapse structures. People in the areas are urged to remain on alert for violent winds through Saturday. A narrow rain band which brings intense precipitation could also develop and trigger floods.
Rainfall over the 24-hour period through late Friday night may intensify and could reach 200 millimeters in Okinawa, Amami and southern Kyushu. Weather officials asked residents of Okinawa and Amami, Pacific coastal areas of western and eastern Japan to remain on high alert for violent winds, high waves, landslides, flooding in low-lying areas, and rising and overflowing rivers.
Storm Expected To Move Towards Eastern China
US Embassy in Beijing, China, issued an advisory as Typhoon Dolphin is expected to make landfall between August 9-10 on the coast between Zhejiang province in Shanghai’s consular district and Fujian province in Guangzhou’s consular district. Provinces throughout the region may issue code orange typhoon warnings – indicating the potential for localized structural damage and disruption to transportation and utilities.
Strong wind gusts (of up to 70mph) and heavy to torrential rainfall in coastal areas and inland are expected in Eastern China, particularly Zhejiang and Fujian provinces, between Saturday and Tuesday. Shanghai can also expect heavy rain and potential transportation disruptions.