Yogi Adityanath Sets World Record By Spending Rs 7,000 Cr On 'Cosmetic Facial': SP Chief

The former chief minister said, "With this very amount, we would establish two-three world-class universities offering education from 'KG to PG & Research' to transform the future of our children and youth, and would steer UP onto the path of progress and prosperity and build a 'Neo India'!" Reacting to Yadav's claims, BJP MLC Vijay Bahadur Pathak told PTI, "The Information Department of the state government does the publicity of the various welfare schemes of the government. This has been followed traditionally. It is natural that the photograph of the Chief Minister will be used in the publicity of the government schemes. This is the publicity of the government schemes, so that the awareness level among the people goes up." "What happened in the regime of Akhilesh (Yadav) jee, he should also see it," Pathak said.