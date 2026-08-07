Four ULFA (I) Cadres Surrender in Arunachal Pradesh

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Four ULFA (Independent) cadres surrendered before the Assam Rifles in Arunachal Pradesh's Longding district near the India-Myanmar border

Assam Rifles
Four ULFA (I) Cadres Surrender in Arunachal Pradesh Photo: Representative Image

Four ULFA (Independent) cadres surrendered before the Assam Rifles in Arunachal Pradesh's Longding district near the India-Myanmar border on Friday, an official said.

Acting on specific intelligence inputs, the paramilitary force launched an operation in the Chupkhaw Track area under Wakka circle in Longding district, according to an official report.

During the operation, sustained persuasion by the security forces encouraged the insurgents to renounce violence and join the national mainstream, it said.

All four cadres voluntarily laid down their arms without any exchange of fire or casualties.

Security forces recovered four pistols along with 17 rounds of live ammunition from the surrendered cadres. 

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