Top Assam Govt Officials Review Independence Day Preparations

Ahead of the Independence Day celebration, a high-level meeting of Assam government officials to review preparations, including security arrangements, was held on Friday.
The chief secretary and director general of police jointly chaired the meet, with top officials from the districts joining in virtually, officials said.
"Chaired a comprehensive review meeting, jointly with the DGP, Assam, to assess preparedness for the forthcoming Independence Day celebrations across the state and to ensure the safe, secure and seamless conduct of all programmes," the Office of the chief secretary said in a social media post.
The meeting, attended through video conference by co-district commissioners, district commissioners and senior superintendents of police, reviewed the entire spectrum of logistical support arrangements, including venue preparedness, parade management, traffic regulation, uninterrupted essential services, medical and emergency response mechanisms, sanitation measures, media coordination and contingency planning.
"Particular emphasis was laid on comprehensive security arrangements, including anti-sabotage measures, enhanced surveillance of vital installations, intelligence-sharing among agencies, round-the-clock monitoring of designated venues, route sanitisation, strengthened checking mechanisms and strict adherence to established protocols," the chief secretary's office said.
District administrations were also directed to undertake intensive cleanliness drives, complete all preparatory works well in advance and convene meetings of the District Level Coordination Committees to ensure seamless coordination among all stakeholders.
"The meeting further emphasised the importance of honouring the sacrifices of our freedom fighters and conducting the celebrations with the dignity, discipline and patriotic spirit befitting the occasion," the post added.