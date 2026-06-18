Assam CM Holds Review Meeting With Officials of Education Department

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday held a meeting with officials of the education department and discussed a host of issues, including budgetary provisions and implementation of schemes.
Officials from the finance department were also present at the meeting chaired by the CM.
''HCM Dr @himantabiswa today chaired a review meeting with the Education Department on School, Secondary, Higher and Technical Education, along with officials from the Finance Department,'' according to a social media post by the Chief Minister's Office (CMO).
Sarma also reviewed the budgetary provisions across all education sectors.
He discussed the implementation status of Nijut Moina and Nijut Babu schemes, distribution of free scooters, bicycles and textbooks and the progress of the free admission scheme, it said.
Sarma also reviewed the progress of schemes at Government Model Colleges and Tea Garden Model Schools.
Teacher recruitment drives across categories, strategies to reduce dropouts in higher education, creation of new posts and upgradation of high schools to the higher secondary level were also discussed at the meeting, it said.
The chief minister directed all departments to ensure timely execution and effective implementation of ongoing initiatives.