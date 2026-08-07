Outlook Explains | From Chibok To Kwara: How Nigeria's Kidnapping Crisis Evolved

According to the Presidency of Nigeria, 163 of those rescued had been abducted from Woro Community in Kwara State and 145 from Niger State. They were recovered from the Kainji Lake National Park Forest in Niger State in a coordinated operation involving the National Counter-Terrorism Centre (NCTC), Armed Forces, Department of State Services and Nigeria Police Force. President Bola Tinubu welcomed the rescue and called for stronger early-warning mechanisms and community intelligence.