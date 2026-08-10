Jharkhand Protesters Advance Towards Assembly, Devendra Mahato Joins

Students protesting alleged JPSC and JSSC recruitment irregularities have marched towards the Jharkhand Vidhan Sabha after failing to resolve their concerns with the state government.
Fasting protest leader Devendra Nath Mahto joined the march in an ambulance, while BJP leader Babulal Marandi was detained during a separate protest outside Chief Minister Hemant Soren's residence.
The JMM has alleged a political conspiracy behind the agitation, while protesters continue to demand cancellation of the JSSC-CGL exam and a CBI probe.
After weeks of protest against the alleged irregularities in the JPSC and JSSC recruitment exams, the protesting students have begun a march to the Vidhan Sabha after the state government failed to alleviate their concerns. The march began from the old assembly building after the students initially gathered there.
According to a PTI report, Devendra Nath Mahto, who has been fasting in protest against the government for the last 9 days has joined the march to the assembly in an ambulance.
Highlighting the intensity of the protest, former CM of the state and BJP leader Babulal Marandi who had been leading a sit in outside incumbent CM Hemant Soren’s home was also detained by the police.
According to media reports, police barricades have also been breached by students.
Peaceful March
Multiple people from the protest have reiterated that the march is going to be a peaceful endeavor. A student participating in the demonstration was reported by ANI as saying that despite the police blocking their path they will continue their march peacefully.
"We have been stopped here but we will head towards the Vidhan Sabha peacefully. Until our demands are met, we will not stop. We demand that JSSC-CGL exam be cancelled, that there be CBI investigation," he said.
JMM Alleges Conspiracy
The ruling Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) has alleged that the protest march is part of a larger conspiracy against the government. Party MP Mahua Majhi alleged that 98% of the protesters demands had been met by the government but under the influence of certain political parties they carried out their march anyway.
“…After the meeting, ministers announced that 98 per cent of the demands had been accepted. The students acknowledged this as well; they did not object at the time. However, later, after consulting among themselves, and perhaps influenced by certain political parties urging them not to call off the agitation, they decided to hold a protest march today,” she told ANI.
Majhi also added that it was not in the hands of the government to cancel the exam without a court directive.
She also targeted the previous BJP governments for irregularities in the exams during their tenure and added that CBI investigations during that time proved futile.
“Even though the first and second JPSC examinations conducted during the BJP's tenure were marred by massive irregularities, including paper leaks and widespread malpractice… Although a CBI inquiry was conducted at the time, no real justice has been served in the matter to date. So, what is the guarantee that they will get justice only after a CBI investigation?” she said.