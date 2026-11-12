Police Party Ambushed After Anti-Mining Operation

According to the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police, the team had conducted a joint operation with the local civil administration against illegal gold mining in the Darbukach locality. It came under attack while returning from the operation, with police alleging that militants belonging to the group it calls Fitna al-Khawarij acted at the behest of criminal elements involved in illegal mining. The police described the incident as evidence of links between militant networks and criminal groups, though the allegation has not been independently established.