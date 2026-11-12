At least 10 police personnel, including DSP Haider Zaman, were killed and 12 injured when their team was ambushed in Darbukach, Kohat, while returning from an operation against illegal gold mining.
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police said 18 militants were killed in the ensuing exchange of fire, while five police vehicles were reportedly set on fire during the attack.
The assault followed a local administration crackdown on unauthorised gold extraction, including restrictions on excavators and the supply of petroleum products for illegal mining activities.
At least 10 police personnel, including a Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), were killed and 12 others injured after a police party came under attack while returning from an operation against illegal gold mining in Pakistan's Kohat district on Wednesday, November 11. The assault took place in the Darbukach area of Gumbat tehsil in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, where armed attackers ambushed the team following a joint operation by the police and local administration. The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police said 18 militants were killed in the ensuing exchange of fire.
The police identified the deceased officers as including Gambat DSP Haider Zaman and Sub-Inspector Mukhtiar. Rescue 1122, the provincial emergency service, said 12 injured personnel were shifted to hospital. The casualty figures differed in early reports, with initial accounts suggesting 11 deaths before the police later confirmed 10.
Police Party Ambushed After Anti-Mining Operation
According to the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police, the team had conducted a joint operation with the local civil administration against illegal gold mining in the Darbukach locality. It came under attack while returning from the operation, with police alleging that militants belonging to the group it calls Fitna al-Khawarij acted at the behest of criminal elements involved in illegal mining. The police described the incident as evidence of links between militant networks and criminal groups, though the allegation has not been independently established.
Initial reports said the attackers opened fire from surrounding hilltops, triggering a prolonged exchange of gunfire. Five police vehicles were reportedly set on fire during the assault. Additional police contingents were sent to the area as security forces attempted to contain the attack and pursue the assailants. An emergency was also declared at the District Headquarters Hospital in Kohat to treat the injured personnel.
Illegal Gold Mining And Security Concerns In Kohat
The operation was part of a wider crackdown on unauthorised placer gold extraction in the district. A day before the attack, the Kohat deputy commissioner had imposed a 60-day ban on parking excavators in designated gold-mining blocks and adjoining areas, citing concerns that the machinery could be used for illegal extraction. The administration had also restricted the sale and supply of petroleum products in open containers for use in unauthorised mining activities.
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Faisal Karim Kundi condemned the attack and sought a detailed report from the authorities. The incident comes amid continued militant violence targeting police and security personnel across the province. The attack also highlights the security challenges faced by law enforcement agencies when operations against criminal networks take place in areas where armed militant groups remain active.