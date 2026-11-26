Vietnam is seeking a US trade deal after Donald Trump proposed tariffs of up to 35% on Vietnamese exports over alleged excessive industrial capacity.
US tariffs threaten Vietnam's garment exports, textile industry, footwear manufacturing and major supply chains serving American markets.
US investigations into intellectual property violations and Chinese goods transshipment raise further concerns for Vietnam's electronics exports.
Vietnam is seeking to expedite a trade agreement with the United States after the Trump administration threatened new tariffs of up to 35%, raising concerns over the country's clothing, footwear and electronics exports.
The Vietnamese government said on Thursday that it was working with Washington to finalise a trade deal as soon as possible. The announcement came hours after the US proposed additional tariffs of up to 35% on Vietnamese goods under a trade investigation into alleged excessive industrial capacity. The proposed duties have not yet taken effect and would not be added on top of the existing 12.5% duty. Vietnam is among 14 economies targeted by the investigation and faces a proposed tariff rate of up to 35%, one of the highest announced under the measures. Vietnam also has the largest goods trade surplus with the United States among its trading partners.
According to Reuters, the proposed 35% tariff would put Vietnam at a disadvantage compared with several other Southeast Asian economies. In response, Vietnam's trade ministry said both countries were working towards concluding negotiations and that Hanoi would cooperate with the US investigation into excessive industrial capacity.
Vietnam, a major manufacturing centre for global companies including Samsung Electronics and Apple, has been negotiating a trade agreement with Washington for more than a year. Industry officials had expected an agreement in December, around the time Vietnamese leader To Lam is expected to attend the G20 summit in Miami. However, the latest tariff threat has added pressure to the negotiations, with industry representatives viewing it as a possible incentive for both sides to reach an agreement.
Bruno Jaspaert, head of DEEP C Industrial Zones, which operates a network of industrial parks in northern Vietnam hosting export-oriented multinational factories, said an agreement could still be reached in the coming months.
"I would not rule out a deal over the coming months," he said.
US officials have indicated that Vietnam could face a tariff rate of 20% if the two countries reach a reciprocal trade agreement addressing the findings of the US investigation. This would be higher than the existing general duty of 12.5% and marginally above the rates faced by some regional competitors, but considerably lower than the threatened 35%.
Such an arrangement would also maintain Vietnam's tariff advantage over China, helping the country retain its position as an alternative manufacturing destination for foreign investors seeking to diversify their supply chains.
Clothing And Footwear Industries Face Higher Costs
The uncertainty surrounding US tariffs has already affected some manufacturing sectors in Vietnam, with production shifting elsewhere as orders declined, Reuters reported, citing Jaspaert.
"Most of the industries facing the highest threats may have already made plans and carried out contingency measures," he said.
The possibility of additional duties could also affect manufacturers' decisions on sourcing and future investments. John Campbell, head of industrial services in Vietnam at real estate firm Savills, said the proposed tariffs could create further uncertainty for companies supplying the American market.
"The planned new US tariff adds uncertainty for manufacturers serving the American market and could delay sourcing and expansion decisions," he said.
"Garments, textiles and footwear producers with significant US exposure would be particularly sensitive to higher costs and pressure on margins," he added.
Vietnam's footwear industry is already facing competition from neighbouring manufacturing destinations. Industry officials have said Indonesia has attracted fresh investment while expansion in Vietnam has slowed. The country hosts major manufacturing operations for global footwear companies, including Nike and Adidas.
Meanwhile, Bangladesh, Cambodia and Indonesia, which compete with Vietnam in apparel and footwear exports, have secured trade agreements with Washington that set their tariffs at 18%.
US Investigations Raise Concerns For Electronics Sector
Beyond the proposed tariffs, Vietnam also faces a US investigation into its intellectual-property protection policies and enforcement, with the US Trade Representative expected to make its determinations by February 28, 2027. Washington has separately accused the country of acting as a transit point for Chinese goods being exported to the United States.
The transshipment allegation could have implications for Vietnam's electronics manufacturing industry, which depends heavily on components imported from China. These components are used in the assembly of products such as computers, tablets and video game consoles.
According to Reuters, Samsung and Tesla were among the companies that urged the US government against increasing tariffs on Vietnam over intellectual property concerns, arguing that higher duties could disrupt supply chains.
Vietnam has also outlined measures to address concerns raised during US trade investigations. In a resolution published just hours before Washington announced the latest tariff threat, the government pledged to review its dependence on imported inputs, strengthen domestic supply sources and establish a database to monitor manufacturers' supply chains.
It also committed to setting up an early-warning mechanism to manage trade surpluses, as the country attempts to address US concerns while protecting its export-dependent manufacturing sector.