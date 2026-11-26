The Vietnamese government said on Thursday that it was working with Washington to finalise a trade deal as soon as possible. The announcement came hours after the US proposed additional tariffs of up to 35% on Vietnamese goods under a trade investigation into alleged excessive industrial capacity. The proposed duties have not yet taken effect and would not be added on top of the existing 12.5% duty. Vietnam is among 14 economies targeted by the investigation and faces a proposed tariff rate of up to 35%, one of the highest announced under the measures. Vietnam also has the largest goods trade surplus with the United States among its trading partners.