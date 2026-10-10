Over 100 NGOs Say Gaza Ceasefire ‘Exists In Name Only’

Over 100 NGOs say Gaza’s ceasefire has failed to ensure safety, citing Israeli attacks and aid restrictions.
Displaced Palestinians face winter in tents and damaged buildings amid healthcare shortages and food insecurity.
Aid deliveries and reconstruction remain inadequate as Israel and Hamas dispute responsibility for continued violence.
A year after the ceasefire was meant to bring an end to the war in Gaza, the sound of gunfire has not given way to the quiet of reconstruction. Israeli strikes and shootings continue, aid remains insufficient and families displaced by the conflict face another winter without adequate shelter.
More than 100 humanitarian, human rights and civil society organisations have warned that the ceasefire exists “in name only”, arguing that the agreement has failed to deliver safety or recovery for Palestinians.
The joint statement, issued on October 9, said Israeli forces had killed more than 1,400 Palestinians since the ceasefire took effect, including at least 327 children, according to figures cited by the organisations.
The groups include Amnesty International, Save the Children, Oxfam, Greenpeace and the Norwegian Refugee Council. They said restrictions on humanitarian assistance, medical equipment and rebuilding materials were preventing families from recovering from the devastation.
The ceasefire, announced under US President Donald Trump’s plan in October 2025, secured the release of Israeli hostages and Palestinian prisoners and initially improved humanitarian access.
However, key parts of the agreement remain stalled, including Hamas’s disarmament, a full Israeli withdrawal and Gaza’s reconstruction. Israel continues to control around two-thirds of the enclave, according to Reuters, while the two sides remain at odds over the next stages of the plan.
Another Winter With Homes In Ruins
For families across Gaza, the passage of a year has not meant a return to ordinary life. Hundreds of thousands of people remain in tents, makeshift shelters or damaged buildings as winter approaches.
The organisations warned that restrictions on machinery and construction materials have hampered the removal of rubble and the rebuilding of homes, leaving displaced families exposed to cold, rain and flooding.
The damage extends beyond housing. None of Gaza’s 36 hospitals is fully functioning, according to the joint statement, while medicines, fuel and medical equipment remain scarce.
More than 18,500 patients, including at least 4,000 children, still require medical evacuation, and more than 1,000 have died while waiting, the organisations said. Meanwhile, 1.4 million people face crisis-level hunger or worse.
Aid And Reconstruction Remain Stalled
Humanitarian agencies say the flow of assistance has improved since the ceasefire but remains inadequate for Gaza’s needs.
Reuters reported that an average of 227 trucks a day carried humanitarian and commercial supplies into the enclave between the ceasefire and the end of May, less than half the 600 trucks a day stipulated in the plan.
Israel has said around 600 trucks are entering daily and maintains that it is meeting its obligations.
Israel says its strikes have targeted Hamas and accuses the group of attempting attacks and rearming; Hamas denies the allegations. The continued violence has left the ceasefire’s central promise — an end to hostilities and a path towards rebuilding — far from fulfilled.
The organisations have called on governments to press for an end to attacks, unrestricted humanitarian access and the materials needed to restore essential services.