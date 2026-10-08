UK Consulate In East Jerusalem Shuts As Israel-UK Tensions Deepen

O
Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Rucha Pramanick
Published at:

Israel says the British Consulate General in East Jerusalem has ceased operating as a consulate, while the UK says its diplomatic mission will continue from the building under a new arrangement

image Prefer on Google
Israel
Main entrance to the British Consulate is seen after the sign outside the consulate was taken down, in east Jerusalem AP Photo/Mahmoud Illean
Summary of this article

  • Israel says British Consulate General in East Jerusalem has ceased operating as a consulate.

  • UK says diplomatic mission will continue from the building under a new arrangement.

  • Dispute follows Britain’s ban on trade in goods produced in Israeli West Bank settlements.

Israel has confirmed that the British Consulate General in East Jerusalem has ceased operating as a consulate, escalating a diplomatic dispute with the UK over London’s ban on trade in goods produced in Israeli settlements in the occupied West Bank.

Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar said on Thursday that the consulate had “ceased to function as a consulate” and that 20 British diplomats would leave Israel. A smaller team of seven British diplomats will remain in the building with a limited remit, according to Israeli officials.

The announcement came as a 30-day deadline set by Israel for Britain to close the consulate expired. Workers were seen removing signs identifying the building as the British Consulate General, although the UK flag remained in place.

The diplomatic dispute began after Britain imposed sanctions on Israeli settlements in the occupied West Bank, including a ban on importing goods produced in those settlements. Israel objected strongly to the measures and ordered the closure of the British consulate in September, according to media reports.

Abu Shehadeh Drops Israel Election Bid After Supreme Court Signals Disqualification

By Outlook News Desk

UK Says Mission Will Remain Operational

Britain, however, has rejected the characterisation that its presence in East Jerusalem is ending.

Related Content
Mustafa Zaatar, a Palestinian American, looks at the damage to his family home following an attack by Israeli settlers in the Palestinian village of Abu Falah, West Bank - AP Photo/Mahmoud Illean
Israel Revokes Dutch Diplomats’ Status In Ramallah Over Settlement Measures - X@BrunoRguezP
Israel Shuts UK Consulate In Jerusalem Over West Bank Sanctions - AP
UK will ban goods originating from Israeli settlements in the occupied West Bank. - @AlMajallaEN

Foreign Secretary Ed Miliband said the UK had reached an understanding with Israel under which the consulate building would remain open and operate from Thursday as the UK Mission, Jerusalem.

Miliband said Britain did not accept that Israel had the legal right to close the consulate and reiterated the UK’s position that East Jerusalem is occupied territory. He said the renamed mission would remain operational and continue providing vital services and working with Palestinians.

The UK’s diplomatic presence in Jerusalem dates back nearly 200 years. The consulate, located in the Sheikh Jarrah neighbourhood, has traditionally handled Britain’s relations with Palestinians in East Jerusalem, the West Bank and Gaza, while also providing consular services. Britain’s embassy to Israel in Tel Aviv is unaffected by the dispute.

The settlement issue lies at the centre of the confrontation. The UN and most countries regard Israeli settlements in the occupied West Bank as illegal under international law, while Israel disputes that position.

‘Heavy Price, Beyond All Proportion’: Katz Warns Hamas As Israel Raises October 7 Alert

By Outlook News Desk

Israel Marks October 7 Anniversary of Hamas Attack as Netanyahu Faces Crucial Election Test

By Outlook News Desk

Dispute Deepens UK-Israel Tensions

The consulate dispute has added to already strained relations between the two countries. Britain has repeatedly criticised Israeli policies in Gaza and the West Bank, while Israel has accused the UK government of adopting a hostile stance towards it.

Israel’s closure order does not affect the formal diplomatic channel between London and Tel Aviv, but the change to Britain’s mission in East Jerusalem represents a significant alteration to its diplomatic presence in the city.

Miliband said Britain would not take reciprocal action while discussions over the new arrangement continue. He also said the UK would work to rebuild its diplomatic presence while maintaining its role in support of a two-state solution.

Read all the latest breaking news on Outlook India and stay updated with top stories from India, Entertainment, Education, and around the world.

Tags

  • image
  • image
  • image

RELATED STORIES

More From the author

Watch

Photos

×

Latest Sports News

Trending Stories

Latest Stories