UK Consulate In East Jerusalem Shuts As Israel-UK Tensions Deepen

Israel says British Consulate General in East Jerusalem has ceased operating as a consulate.
UK says diplomatic mission will continue from the building under a new arrangement.
Dispute follows Britain’s ban on trade in goods produced in Israeli West Bank settlements.
Israel has confirmed that the British Consulate General in East Jerusalem has ceased operating as a consulate, escalating a diplomatic dispute with the UK over London’s ban on trade in goods produced in Israeli settlements in the occupied West Bank.
Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar said on Thursday that the consulate had “ceased to function as a consulate” and that 20 British diplomats would leave Israel. A smaller team of seven British diplomats will remain in the building with a limited remit, according to Israeli officials.
The announcement came as a 30-day deadline set by Israel for Britain to close the consulate expired. Workers were seen removing signs identifying the building as the British Consulate General, although the UK flag remained in place.
The diplomatic dispute began after Britain imposed sanctions on Israeli settlements in the occupied West Bank, including a ban on importing goods produced in those settlements. Israel objected strongly to the measures and ordered the closure of the British consulate in September, according to media reports.
UK Says Mission Will Remain Operational
Britain, however, has rejected the characterisation that its presence in East Jerusalem is ending.
Foreign Secretary Ed Miliband said the UK had reached an understanding with Israel under which the consulate building would remain open and operate from Thursday as the UK Mission, Jerusalem.
Miliband said Britain did not accept that Israel had the legal right to close the consulate and reiterated the UK’s position that East Jerusalem is occupied territory. He said the renamed mission would remain operational and continue providing vital services and working with Palestinians.
The UK’s diplomatic presence in Jerusalem dates back nearly 200 years. The consulate, located in the Sheikh Jarrah neighbourhood, has traditionally handled Britain’s relations with Palestinians in East Jerusalem, the West Bank and Gaza, while also providing consular services. Britain’s embassy to Israel in Tel Aviv is unaffected by the dispute.
The settlement issue lies at the centre of the confrontation. The UN and most countries regard Israeli settlements in the occupied West Bank as illegal under international law, while Israel disputes that position.
Dispute Deepens UK-Israel Tensions
The consulate dispute has added to already strained relations between the two countries. Britain has repeatedly criticised Israeli policies in Gaza and the West Bank, while Israel has accused the UK government of adopting a hostile stance towards it.
Israel’s closure order does not affect the formal diplomatic channel between London and Tel Aviv, but the change to Britain’s mission in East Jerusalem represents a significant alteration to its diplomatic presence in the city.
Miliband said Britain would not take reciprocal action while discussions over the new arrangement continue. He also said the UK would work to rebuild its diplomatic presence while maintaining its role in support of a two-state solution.