UK Consulate In East Jerusalem Shuts As Israel-UK Tensions Deepen

O Outlook News Desk Curated by: Rucha Pramanick Published at: 8 October 2026 3:20 pm

Israel says the British Consulate General in East Jerusalem has ceased operating as a consulate, while the UK says its diplomatic mission will continue from the building under a new arrangement

O Outlook News Desk Curated by: Rucha Pramanick Published at: 8 October 2026 3:20 pm

Main entrance to the British Consulate is seen after the sign outside the consulate was taken down, in east Jerusalem AP Photo/Mahmoud Illean