Zohran Mamdani Leads Tight New York Mayoral Race Amid Trump–Cuomo Clash

Mamdani's campaign has galvanized younger and working-class voters but also sparked criticism from moderates who view his agenda as radical.

New York State Representative Zohran Mamdani
New York State Representative Zohran Mamdani Photo: AP
  • Democratic candidate Zohran Mamdani holds a narrow lead in the New York City mayoral race, with Andrew Cuomo and Curtis Sliwa trailing closely behind.

  • The contest has intensified after Donald Trump endorsed Cuomo, turning the election into a high-stakes battle over New York’s political direction.

  • Mamdani’s progressive platform on housing, transit, and affordability faces pushback from moderates, making the race a key test of the city’s ideological future.

The New York City mayoral race has entered its final stretch with Democratic nominee Zohran Mamdani holding a narrow lead, as the contest tightens between him, former governor Andrew Cuomo, and Republican contender Curtis Sliwa.

According to the latest polls, Mamdani commands support in the mid-40s, followed by Cuomo in the low-30s and Sliwa trailing in the mid-teens. The close contest has drawn national attention, with former US President Donald Trump endorsing Cuomo and warning that federal funding for the city could be reviewed if Mamdani wins.

Mamdani, a state assemblyman and prominent progressive voice, has campaigned on a left-wing platform that includes free city bus services, rent freezes, and public-sector grocery stores to counter rising living costs. His campaign has galvanized younger and working-class voters but also sparked criticism from moderates who view his agenda as radical.

Cuomo, contesting as an independent after breaking from the Democratic establishment, has presented himself as an experienced centrist who can restore stability and balance progressive ambitions with pragmatic governance. His campaign has gained momentum among older and moderate voters disillusioned with both major parties.

Sliwa, founder of the Guardian Angels, remains a significant third force, appealing to conservative voters on public safety and policing issues. Analysts believe his presence could influence the final outcome by splitting the anti-establishment vote.

With affordability, housing, and transit emerging as key issues, the election is being seen as a test of New York’s political mood and a signal of where urban America may be heading next.

As polls close Tuesday night, both major campaigns have urged supporters to turn out in record numbers, setting the stage for one of the most closely watched mayoral races in decades.

