Pakistan Govt To Ban Imran Khan's Party For Alleged 'Anti-state Activities'

Pakistan government has decided to ban jailed ex-Prime Minister Imran Khan’s party for alleged anti-state activities, Information Minister Attaullah Tarar said on Monday.
Imran Khan is the founder and former chairman of the political party Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf from 1996 to 2023.
The development comes a day after a court in Pakistan handed over jailed former prime minister Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi to the country’s anti-corruption officials on an eight-day remand for probe in a fresh case of alleged corruption.
The former first couple was arrested by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) soon after a district and sessions court on Saturday dismissed their conviction in their un-Islamic marriage case.
The court's short order also stated to release Khan and Bibi immediately unless they were wanted in other cases.
Last week, the Supreme Court in a key judgment declared that Khan's PTI party was eligible for the seats reserved for women and minorities in the National Assembly and four provincial assemblies.
The PTI would have become the largest party in the National Assembly with 109 seats after the Supreme Court ruling.
Imran Khan faces multiple cases launched against him since his ouster from power in April 2022 after he fell out with the establishment which was believed to be instrumental in bringing him to power.