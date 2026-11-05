Democrats flipped the Texas House for the first time since Republicans took control in 2002, while also winning the state’s governorship and a US Senate seat.
The party expanded its influence in battleground states, gaining or retaining control of several state governments and breaking Republican legislative supermajorities.
Democrats face pressure to address the cost of living, housing affordability, healthcare, education and other state-level policy concerns as the new legislative sessions begin in 2027.
Democrats have made significant gains in state-level elections across the United States, taking control of the Texas House of Representatives for the first time in more than two decades and winning full control of government in several battleground states. The victories, part of a broader Democratic surge in the November 3 midterm elections, have shifted the balance of power in states that had been Republican strongholds or politically divided.
In Texas, Democrats won the governorship and a US Senate seat, alongside control of the state House. The party's victory in the state House marks its return to power in the chamber for the first time since Republicans took control following the 2002 elections. Republicans, however, retained their majority in the Texas state Senate. Democrat Gina Hinojosa also defeated Republican Governor Greg Abbott, becoming the state's first Democratic governor since Ann Richards left office in 1995.
Across the country, Democrats took full control of both legislative chambers and the governor's office in at least five states where power had previously been shared. The results represent the largest single-election shift in partisan control of state governments since 2010, according to the National Conference of State Legislatures, as cited by the Associated Press.
Democrats Strengthen Position In Battleground States
Democrats won or retained full control of state legislatures in Michigan, Minnesota and Pennsylvania, while maintaining the governorships in all three states. In Nevada, the party gained control of the state government by winning the governor's race while retaining its legislative majority.
Wisconsin also recorded a major shift, with Democrats winning both chambers of the state Legislature and retaining the governor's office, ending a 16-year Republican majority. The victories give Democrats greater influence over state-level policymaking in several closely contested states ahead of the new legislative sessions in 2027.
The party is also expected to hold at least 28 governorships next year, following victories in Georgia, Iowa, Ohio and Texas. Democrats additionally broke or prevented Republican supermajorities in nine legislative chambers across eight states, including Florida, South Carolina, Indiana, Missouri, Kansas and North Carolina.
The gains come after years of Republican advances in state legislatures. Democrats lost nearly 1,000 state legislative seats during Barack Obama's presidency, according to the AP report. The latest results mark a significant reversal of that trend.
Cost Of Living And Housing Likely To Shape Democratic Agenda
The victories also bring pressure on Democratic lawmakers to address voter concerns over rising living costs, inflation, petrol prices and a shortage of affordable housing. State governments have considerable authority over policies involving taxation, abortion rights, education funding, healthcare, housing regulations and energy bills.
The coming legislative sessions could see efforts to reduce the tax burden on middle-income households, expand healthcare access, relax housing regulations and regulate data centre development and artificial intelligence. In Pennsylvania, Governor Josh Shapiro has identified raising the minimum wage, investing in public infrastructure and protecting abortion rights as priorities.