Dispute Reaches Stalemate

As reported in Hindustan Times, during the hearing, the Supreme Court was informed that 15 rounds of mediation had failed to yield any agreement between the parties. While reviewing the second report filed by the court-appointed mediator, former Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud, who had been appointed in May after the court proposed mediation in April, the bench noted that although the mediator felt a resolution remained possible through continued dialogue, negotiations regarding Rani Kapur's specific claim had hit a dead end. A bench of Justices J B Pardiwala and K Vinod Chandran, observed, “One can never force a settlement.