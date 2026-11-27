The Sunjay Kapur legal dispute has hit a stalemate.
Several rounds of mediation talks over the family trust have failed.
Sunjay's mother, Rani Kapur, insisted on the Delhi High Court to declare the RK Family Trust invalid.
The legal battle over the family trust of late industrialist Sunjay Kapur has returned to the Supreme Court following the collapse of mediation talks between his mother, Rani Kapur, and his widow, Priya Kapur. The core of the litigation involves Rani Kapur's claim over the trust and her accusation that assets she inherited from her late husband were placed into the 'RK family trust' without her informed consent. The trust wields a sizeable stake in Sona Comstar, the auto parts maker Sunjay chaired before his death on June 12, 2025.
Dispute Reaches Stalemate
As reported in Hindustan Times, during the hearing, the Supreme Court was informed that 15 rounds of mediation had failed to yield any agreement between the parties. While reviewing the second report filed by the court-appointed mediator, former Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud, who had been appointed in May after the court proposed mediation in April, the bench noted that although the mediator felt a resolution remained possible through continued dialogue, negotiations regarding Rani Kapur's specific claim had hit a dead end. A bench of Justices J B Pardiwala and K Vinod Chandran, observed, “One can never force a settlement.
Seeking clarity on the exact nature of the dispute, Justice JB Pardiwala remarked, "It's unclear who is fighting whom." In response, legal counsel for the octogenarian Rani Kapur stated that she was demanding her share in the trust, valuing her claim at ₹6,000 crore. Her counsel also contended that they had waited six months for a counter-proposal or reply from the opposing side without receiving any response. This valuation spurred questions regarding the practical feasibility of liquidating the trust's holdings to execute a payout of that magnitude.
Representing Priya Kapur, senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi opposed extending the mediation process further, arguing that sufficient time and opportunity had already been afforded to both sides and that the talks should officially end.
The Supreme Court encouraged the warring parties to demonstrate flexibility and questioned why an out-of-court settlement remained elusive, especially since six rounds of discussions had reportedly progressed with mutual cooperation back in August. Observing that drawn-out litigation would become a fruitless, never-ending exercise, the bench stated it would no longer remain bogged down in pursuing mediation and implied its intention to issue a brief order to wrap up the proceedings.
How Did The Legal Fight Start?
The legal conflict escalated following Sunjay Kapur's death in England in 2025. Rani Kapur subsequently challenged the legitimacy of the family trust, seeking its annulment and the restoration of her ownership rights over the inherited wealth she alleges was transferred without her knowledge. Abhimanyu Bhandari, acting as another senior lawyer for Priya Kapur, argued that she should receive three-fifths of the trust's assets, leaving two-fifths to be split among Sunjay Kapur's offspring. Meanwhile, Mahesh Jethmalani, representing the children born to Karisma Kapoor, claimed their rightful portion of the trust sits between 24% and 26%.
Separately, Rani Kapur accused Sunjay and Priya of taking advantage of her faith in them during a period of poor health.