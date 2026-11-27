Supreme Court ends mediation in the RK Family Trust dispute
Mediator reports an impasse over Rani Kapur's claims after 15 sittings
Court says it will pass an order and hear the dispute
The Supreme Court on Thursday brought mediation to an end in the RK Family Trust dispute involving the family of late industrialist Sunjay Kapur, after the talks failed to produce an agreement, according to reports. The parties include Kapur's widow Priya, his mother Rani and his children.
The court will now take up the matter for hearing and indicated that it would issue an order. The apex court was reportedly told that the parties had not been able to arrive at a settlement despite the 15 sittings.
Fifteen Sittings, No Settlement
Former Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud, whom the court named as mediator in May, told the court in his latest report that 15 sittings had not broken the deadlock. At the centre of the dispute is ownership of the trust, which holds a stake in Sona BLW Precision Forgings (Sona Comstar), the flagship company of Sona Group.
According to reports, the mediator saw room to settle the claims of Samaira and Kiaan, Sunjay Kapur's children with his former wife Karisma Kapoor. The talks stalled over the claims made by Rani. The court noted that, in the mediator's view, discussions could still lead to a resolution, but not on Rani Kapur's claim.
Rani Kapur's case rests on her allegation that her assets were moved into the trust without her informed consent. During the hearing, the court sought to understand her demands. When it asked what she wanted, her counsel said she was seeking a share in the trust and put the value of her claim at ₹6,000 crore. Rani Kapur is in her eighties.
Justice JB Pardiwala observed during the hearing that it was not clear who was fighting whom. He made the remark while the court was asking about her demands. Reports said the figure also raised the question of how the trust's assets could be liquidated to pay out such a sum.
Her counsel further submitted that her side had waited six months for a reply or a counter-proposal from the other side and heard nothing.
Senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi, who appeared for Priya Kapur, opposed prolonging the mediation. He argued that the parties had been given enough chances to settle and that the process should be wrapped up now.
The court had earlier asked the parties to be flexible and wondered why mediation could not settle the matter. It took note of the second report filed by the court-appointed mediator, which recorded the deadlock.
The bench observed that dragging the litigation on would lead nowhere and yield little for anyone. It said it did not wish to keep pursuing mediation and planned to issue a short order to close the process.
How Mediation Came About
The Supreme Court first floated the idea of mediation in the high-profile case in April. The parties consented in May, and Chandrachud was then appointed to guide a settlement of the family's dispute over the trust.
By August, the court was told that six rounds of talks had taken place with both sides cooperating. It gave the process more time and asked the mediator for a further report.
What The Dispute Is About
Rani Kapur alleges that her son Sunjay Kapur and daughter-in-law Priya moved assets she inherited from her late husband into the RK Family Trust. She has challenged the trust's validity and seeks its annulment and the restoration of her rights over the assets.
The fight over control of the trust and the family's assets sharpened after Sunjay Kapur died in England in 2025, which led to the legal battle.