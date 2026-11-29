Hasina’s diplomatic passport was revoked on August 22, 2024, and her national identity card on February 16, 2025. On November 9, her lawyers at London-based Matrix Chambers wrote to Bangladesh’s High Commission in New Delhi seeking fresh documents. The High Commission said it could not verify whether the request had been authorised by Hasina. Bangladesh has maintained that it will not issue her a passport and insists that she must return through extradition. Hasina, meanwhile, has said she is willing to return voluntarily and does not require extradition. The land-border option has not been officially confirmed.