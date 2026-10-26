UAE Closes Beaches In Three Emirates After Offshore Oil Leak

UAE closes beaches across three emirates after an offshore oil leak.
Residents report strong odours, though authorities say they pose no health risks.
Iran threatens undersea internet cables amid rising Gulf tensions.
Authorities in Ras Al Khaimah have closed all beaches until further notice following an offshore oil leak that also led to beach closures in neighbouring Umm Al Quwain and Sharjah.
The United Arab Emirates said on Friday that efforts were underway to contain oil leaking from a tanker offshore, with its Ministry of Climate Change and Environment conducting an environmental assessment, according to Reuters.
The ministry said beaches and coastal areas in Umm Al Quwain would remain closed until technical teams finish their inspections and identify the safety measures needed to protect marine life. It also asked fishermen and other people using the sea to stay away from affected areas and follow official guidance.
In Sharjah, authorities shut Al Hamriyah Beach on the emirate’s northern coast, near the border with Umm Al Quwain, as a precaution, the Sharjah Government Media Bureau said.
Residents in parts of Sharjah, Ajman and Umm Al Quwain reported unusual smells. However, the UAE’s environment ministry said the odours did not pose a health risk. The strong smell persisted across Umm Al Quwain on Friday. Authorities in the UAE have not identified the tanker involved or explained what caused the oil spill.
Attacks on commercial ships along Gulf shipping routes since the US-Israeli war with Iran began have raised concerns about maritime safety and the conflict’s potential environmental impact.
Efforts to resolve the Strait of Hormuz dispute through diplomacy remain at a standstill, despite Qatar’s mediation efforts and increased US military pressure.
Iran Threatens To Target Internet Cables
Amid the ongoing tension between Iran and the US after the blockade of the Strait of Hormuz, Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) has threatened to target undersea internet cables in the Strait of Hormuz if Iranian infrastructure is attacked. Such a move could disrupt vital communications networks across the Gulf.
On Wednesday, IRGC political deputy Brigadier General Yadollah Javani said Iran could strike seven major internet cables running beneath the strait. Two senior Iranian security officials later told Reuters on Friday that Tehran had prepared detailed plans to target undersea communications cables if the US and Israel launched fresh attacks. One official said Iran could also block repair work to keep the disruptions going.