Lula wins a fourth, non-consecutive term as Brazil’s president, defeating Flávio Bolsonaro with 51.8% of the vote.
Leaders including Claudia Sheinbaum, Miguel Díaz-Canel and Cristina Kirchner congratulate Lula on his election victory.
Regional leaders highlight economic cooperation, security, social justice and stronger ties with Brazil under Lula’s next term.
Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva’s victory in Sunday’s presidential run-off has drawn congratulations from political leaders across the Americas, with left-leaning figures celebrating his return to office while others stressed the importance of economic ties, regional security and cooperation.
Lula defeated right-wing Senator Flávio Bolsonaro to secure a fourth, non-consecutive term, winning 51.8% of the vote against Bolsonaro’s 48.2%, according to the reported results. The result marks a setback for the right in Latin America and comes as Lula prepares to navigate a difficult relationship with US President Donald Trump.
The reactions ranged from Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum’s declaration that “the people of Brazil won” to Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel’s emphasis on sovereignty and social justice. Other leaders, including Chilean President José Antonio Kast and Ecuadorian President Daniel Noboa, focused on bilateral relations and shared regional challenges.
Lula previously governed Brazil from 2003 to 2010 before returning to power in 2023. His latest victory extends his political comeback, but his next term will begin with a divided electorate and a conservative presence in Congress.
Sheinbaum, Díaz-Canel and Kirchner hail Lula’s victory
Mexico: President Claudia Sheinbaum
Sheinbaum’s message placed democracy at the centre of the election result. Her response also reflected the political affinity between Mexico’s left-wing government and Lula’s Workers’ Party, which has made social welfare and reducing inequality central to its agenda.
Cuba: President Miguel Díaz-Canel
“Dear brother Lula, on behalf of the Cuban government and people, I congratulate you for this historic victory that ensures the continuity of the path of peace, sovereignty and social justice embarked upon by the Brazilian people under your leadership.
Brazil can count on Cuba in the construction of the unity and integration of our Great Homeland, Latin American and the Caribbean.”
Díaz-Canel highlighted the longstanding political ties between Cuba and Brazil, framing Lula’s victory around sovereignty, social justice and regional integration.
Argentina: Former President Cristina Kirchner
“Congratulations (...) to you, comrade President Lula, who in your seventh presidential election knew how to awaken your compatriots’ passions and their reason to win this battle.”
Kirchner, a prominent figure in Argentina’s Peronist movement, has long shared political ground with Lula on social policy and regional cooperation. Her message highlighted his lengthy electoral career and his return to the presidency after leaving office in 2010.
The Associated Press reported that Lula’s victory bucks a regional trend favouring right-wing candidates and complicates the Trump administration’s efforts to expand US influence in Latin America.
Chile, Ecuador, Peru and Bolivia stress regional cooperation
Several leaders focused on the practical priorities that will shape their countries’ relationships with Brazil, including trade, organised crime, diplomatic ties and environmental protection.
Chile: President José Antonio Kast
“Chile and Brazil have a lot of shared future ahead, and we will continue working on an agenda that strengthens relations between our countries in economic integration and the fight against organized crime in the region.”
Kast focused on economic integration and regional security, emphasising areas of practical cooperation between the two countries.
Ecuador: President Daniel Noboa
“Congratulations to Lula on this victory. Our region has common enemies, shared challenges and much to gain when we work together.”
Noboa highlighted common regional challenges, calling for cooperation without specifying particular initiatives.
Peru: President Keiko Fujimori
“As we approach the bicentennial of our diplomatic relations, I reaffirm our willingness to strengthen our strategic alliance, integration, cooperation and the sustainable development of the Amazon that we share, for the benefit of both our peoples.”
Fujimori’s message centred on bilateral relations and the shared Amazon region. Environmental protection and sustainable development remain important areas of cooperation for countries that share the rainforest.
Bolivia: President Rodrigo Paz
“Bolivia and Brazil are neighboring and sister countries, united by a shared history and common challenges. We will continue working together to strengthen our relationship and generate more opportunities for our nations.”
Paz emphasised the historical ties between the neighbouring countries and the scope for closer cooperation.
Reuters reported that other regional leaders, including Paraguayan President Santiago Peña and Uruguayan President Yamandú Orsi, also congratulated Lula, highlighting integration, development and democratic cooperation.
Bernie Sanders backs Lula on workers and democracy
US: Senator Bernie Sanders
“Lula has stood up for Brazilian workers & democracy — and will continue to do so in the next four years.”
Sanders, an independent senator aligned with the progressive wing of US politics, focused on workers’ rights and democracy in his message. His response echoed themes that have featured prominently in Lula’s political career, including social protection and tackling inequality.
Lula’s victory also has implications for relations between Brazil and the Trump administration. The Associated Press reported that Trump had supported the Bolsonaro family through tariffs and other pressure, while Lula has defended Brazil’s independent foreign policy. The two governments will nevertheless have to navigate their economic and diplomatic interests.
The result does not resolve Brazil’s domestic political divisions. Lula will face a conservative-leaning Congress, while almost half of voters backed his opponent. His next term will therefore require him to negotiate with political forces that oppose his agenda.
The election has also prompted a dispute over the result. Reuters reported that Flávio Bolsonaro refused to concede defeat and said he would seek to have the election annulled over a decision to extend voting by two hours. However, Bolsonaro’s own campaign had also sought an extension in some regions because of heavy rain. Lula won by more than four million votes, making the scale of the defeat a significant obstacle to Bolsonaro’s challenge.