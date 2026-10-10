Rekha At 72: 10 Career-Defining Films That Cemented Her Stardom

Over a five-decade career spanning more than 180 films, Rekha bridged commercial blockbusters and parallel cinema, commanding the screen in a slew of classics. Awarded the Padma Shri in 2010, she remains an enigmatic figure, ethereal and intriguing in equal measure. Her stardom refuses to wane though she hasn't been seen on-screen in years. As she turns 72, here's a look-back at some of her iconic films.