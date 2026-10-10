Rekha At 72: 10 Career-Defining Films That Cemented Her Stardom

Rekha turns 72.
The actress has one National Award and several Filmfare wins to her credit.
This listicle celebrates her brilliant, versatile work across the decades, stretching between various templates.
Over a five-decade career spanning more than 180 films, Rekha bridged commercial blockbusters and parallel cinema, commanding the screen in a slew of classics. Awarded the Padma Shri in 2010, she remains an enigmatic figure, ethereal and intriguing in equal measure. Her stardom refuses to wane though she hasn't been seen on-screen in years. As she turns 72, here's a look-back at some of her iconic films.
1. Ijaazat (1987)
Directed by Gulzar, Ijaazat is a moving exploration of love, separation and the emotional baggage that lingers long after a relationship ends. The film stars Rekha and Naseeruddin Shah as former spouses whose unexpected reunion at a railway station waiting room on a rain-soaked night throws up unresolved memories and experiences. Rekha summons dignity and ache in a compelling tale of the looming weight a called-off relationship leaves behind.
2. Silsila (1981)
Rekha lends vulnerability and emotional intensity to Chandni, a woman whose devotion to Amit (Amitabh Bachchan) has to wrestle with his status as a married man. Rather than presenting a straightforward romantic rivalry, Yash Chopra's swooning film is powered by a casting coup of a trio that includes Jaya Bachchan. A confrontation scene between her and Rekha endures as one of the most indelible moments in Hindi cinema.
3. Khubsoorat (1980)
Rekha brought unparalleled brio and spunk in Hrishikesh Mukherjee’s film. As Manju, she is a vision of enthralling spontaneity, leaning into impulsive mischief. Her unconventional ways and lively presence shake things up in her sister’s marital home, where a stern matriarch dominates the scene. Rekha is an absolute delight with a sassy spirit and the most withering one-liners. The role landed her first Filmfare Award.
4. Ghar (1978)
Manik Chatterjee’s directorial debut trails a deeply in love couple whose peaceful life is torn apart by a brutal assault and gang rape. The film focuses on their painful journey to rebuild and overcome the lasting weight of their shared trauma. Rekha's Aarti remains as one of her most powerful, wrenching performances.
5. Umrao Jaan (1981)
Rekha's definitive performance as a Lucknowi courtesan is one for the history books. Muzaffar Ali directed this visually sumptuous and emotionally spellbinding tale of a woman who's often desired but rarely cared for. The performance garnered Rekha a National Award for Best Actress.
6. Kalyug (1981)
In 1981’s Kalyug, Shyam Benegal’s corporate take on the Mahabharat, Rekha delivers a masterclass as Supriya—a Draupadi figure maneuvering between her husband (Raj Babbar), his younger brother (Anant Nag), and their fierce rival (Shashi Kapoor). Reticent, Rekha towers with a ferocious mix of love, jealousy, and despair, capped off by an unforgettable, staggering final moment with Anant Nag.
7. Khoon Bhari Maang (1988)
Rekha anchors Rakesh Roshan’s film with magnetic dynamism, portraying a protagonist who transforms from a crocodile attack survivor into a high-fashion supermodel bent on payback against those who hurt her. It was her big and glorious comeback, a thrilling display of campy glee. Rekha makes the ludicrous swings in this revenge tale land with pulpy, delicious abandon.
8. Khiladiyon Ka Khiladi (1996)
This is also a nutty performance that revels in outlandish style. Rekha sets the screen ablaze as Madam Maya, an ultra-glamorous underworld boss running illicit American wrestling rings. Donning memorable gowns and iconic wigs, her diabolical turn ushered in one of the year’s biggest box-office juggernauts.
9. Baseraa (1981)
Playing a steadfast wife and mother in Baseraa, Rekha balances vulnerability with tremendous resolve. Sensitive and grounded, this is one of the actor's most modest and piercing performances.
10. Aastha (1997)
Snubbing safe career choices, Rekha took on the provocative role of Mansi—a middle-class wife turning to high-end escorting to whet her taste for luxury. Her teetering between moral guilt and desire met with significant praise. Rekha nails the conundrum, constantly mining the uncertainty and pangs of sexual longing.