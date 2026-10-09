Katrina Kaif comments on online trolling; the actor explains why criticism will not control her choices.
The Kay Beauty co-founder discusses self-worth and changing beauty standards after motherhood.
Katrina says social media judgement can leave people paralysed with fear and self-doubt.
Katrina Kaif has spoken about why she does not let online trolling influence her decisions, weeks after facing body-shaming comments about her postpartum weight. At a Kay Beauty event in London, the actor discussed self-worth, public judgement and the pressure to meet other people’s expectations.
Katrina Kaif on social media trolling
Katrina said people needed to be careful about allowing online opinions to shape how they felt about themselves. She explained that trying to please everyone could limit a person’s ability to make independent choices.
"If I let that dictate my actions, I think I would be paralysed with fear, unable to move ahead in my life or any sphere of life," she said.
The actor also acknowledged that public approval could come and go. During difficult periods, she said, people had to learn to be their own biggest supporters. She encouraged women to accept themselves as they were, even as their circumstances and confidence changed.
“Don't take yourself too seriously, and just have fun with it,” she added, advising people not to give social media criticism too much importance.
Katrina Kaif on beauty after motherhood
In a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter India, Katrina also explained how motherhood had changed her idea of looking good.
“It's changed a lot. When I started out early in my modelling and acting career, there were a lot of stereotypes about what the beauty standards were. Now, for me, looking my best is really about feeling my best, and that comes from taking care of myself as a whole,” she said.
The actor spoke about maintaining a healthy diet, staying active, meditating and getting natural light in the morning as part of her approach to wellbeing.
“I think when you feel healthy, that confidence naturally reflects on the outside,” she told the publication.
Her comments come after online discussions about her appearance following childbirth. Although she did not directly address the recent remarks, her message was clear: other people’s expectations should not determine how someone feels about themselves or chooses to live.