South Africa Vs Australia Live Score, 1st Test Day 5: Aiden Markram Eyes Fifty; AUS Need Six Wickets To Win

South Africa Vs Australia Live Score, 1st Test Day 5: Welcome to our live coverage of day five of the opening Test between South Africa and Australia in Durban. South Africa started their second innings at the cusp at 102 for 4, still requiring a daunting 319 to chase down the 421-run target, making Australia just six wickets away from a comprehensive victory. Matt Renshaw’s all-round show of 190 in the first innings, a quick 82 in the second innings and a shock maiden Test wicket of captain Temba Bavuma means all the momentum is with the visitors. South Africa are struggling to avoid a heavy defeat and the hosts' only real hope is Aiden Markram, who is unbeaten on 45 with the lower middle order. The pitch has variable bounce and turn - can Markram script a miraculous rescue or will Australia's relentless bowling attack wrap up the match early? Watch the last day play out.

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13 Oct 2026, 01:15:01 pm IST South Africa Vs Australia Live Score, 1st Test Day 5: SA: 112/4 (44)! Australia need six wickets to win the opening Test in Durban. However, Aiden Markram combines with Wiaan Mulder to avoid heavy defeat. SA: 112/4 (44 Overs); South Africa need 309 runs to win.