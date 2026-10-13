South Africa Vs Australia Live Score, 1st Test Day 5: Aiden Markram Eyes Fifty; AUS Need Six Wickets To Win

A
Abhishek Kumar Upadhyay
Updated on:
Published at:

South Africa Vs Australia Live Score, 1st Test Day 5: Follow real-time scores, ball-by-ball updates, and commentary for the first Test between South Africa and Australia in Durban.

image Prefer on Google
India Vs South Africa 2nd Test Day 4 photos-Aiden Markram
South Africa's Aiden Markram plays a shot on the fourth day of the second cricket test match between India and South Africa in Guwahati. | Photo: AP/Anupam Nath
South Africa Vs Australia Live Score, 1st Test Day 5: Welcome to our live coverage of day five of the opening Test between South Africa and Australia in Durban. South Africa started their second innings at the cusp at 102 for 4, still requiring a daunting 319 to chase down the 421-run target, making Australia just six wickets away from a comprehensive victory. Matt Renshaw’s all-round show of 190 in the first innings, a quick 82 in the second innings and a shock maiden Test wicket of captain Temba Bavuma means all the momentum is with the visitors. South Africa are struggling to avoid a heavy defeat and the hosts' only real hope is Aiden Markram, who is unbeaten on 45 with the lower middle order. The pitch has variable bounce and turn - can Markram script a miraculous rescue or will Australia's relentless bowling attack wrap up the match early? Watch the last day play out.
LIVE UPDATES

South Africa Vs Australia Live Score, 1st Test Day 5: SA: 112/4 (44)!

Australia need six wickets to win the opening Test in Durban. However, Aiden Markram combines with Wiaan Mulder to avoid heavy defeat.

SA: 112/4 (44 Overs); South Africa need 309 runs to win.

South Africa Vs Australia Live Score, 1st Test Day 5: Greetings!

Hello, we are back with another live blog, and it's Day 5 of the first Test between Afghanistan and Bangladesh in Durban. Stay tuned for all the live updates as the action resumes!

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the IPL 2026 News updates, IPL Schedule, IPL teams Squad, IPL 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs (orange cap) & highest wickets (purple cap) holders of IPL 2026.

Tags

  • image
  • image
  • image

RELATED STORIES

More From the author

Watch

Photos

CLOSE

Latest Sports News

Trending Stories

Latest Stories