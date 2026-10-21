Asian Para Games 2026: Ayush Verma Wins Shot Put F53 Gold, Claims Second Medal

O Outlook Sports Desk Curated by: Abhishek Kumar Upadhyay 21 October 2026 8:07 am Published at: 21 October 2026 7:56 am Updated on:

On Wednesday, Ayush Verma clinched the gold medal in the men's shot put F53 event at the Asian Games. It was his second medal at the ongoing games, as he won a bronze medal in the men's javelin throw F53/54 event on Tuesday. With this, India officially hit the double-digit mark, securing the contingent's 10th gold medal of the campaign.

O Outlook Sports Desk Curated by: Abhishek Kumar Upadhyay 21 October 2026 8:07 am Published at: 21 October 2026 7:56 am Updated on:

Ayush Verma in action during the shot put final on Wednesday at the Asian Para Games | Photo: Screengrab (Waves)