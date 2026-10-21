Asian Para Games 2026: Ayush Verma Wins Shot Put F53 Gold, Claims Second Medal

India's Ayush Verma won gold in the men's shot put F53 event at the Asian Para Games on Wednesday. He produced a throw of 8.16m in his fifth attempt, which was enough to seal the gold medal.
Alireza Hemami of Iran took silver with 8.09m. Makhambet Serikkaliyev of Kazakhstan finished third with 6.81m.
With this stellar victory, India officially hit the double-digit mark, securing the contingent's 10th gold medal of the campaign.
Ayush had already opened his account on Tuesday. He won bronze in the men's javelin throw F53/F54 event, making the shot put gold his second medal of the competition.
F53 is for field athletes whose movement is affected to a high degree in the trunk and legs while hand grip is affected to a low level. They compete in seated positions.
They generate inertia using their chest, upper-back and shoulders.
Who Is Ayush Verma?
Ayush Verma hails from Meerut, Uttar Pradesh and have won many international medals for India.
Competing in the specialized seated throwing classifications, he dual-threats as an elite javelin thrower under the F54 category and a shot putter under the F53 category.
Ayush pursued his higher academic background at Chaudhary Charan Singh (CCS) University in Meerut, completing his Bachelor of Science in Mathematics from D.N. (P.G.) College.
Embracing adaptive sports with fierce determination, he worked up from state tournaments to dominate national training camps, earning widespread acclaim within the regional para-sports circuit for his rapid development.
He made a stunning first impression on the global stage by winning a gold medal at the Indian Open International Para Athletics Championship and followed it with an exceptional multi-medal campaign at the World Para Athletics (WPA) Grand Prix in New Delhi, locking down two gold medals and a silver.
On the domestic front, he captured a gold medal at the 2nd Khelo India Para Games alongside multiple silver medals at the National Para Athletics Championships. His exceptional consistency culminated in his official selection to the senior national throwing contingent by the Paralympic Committee of India (PCI).