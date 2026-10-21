Asian Para Games Live Updates, October 21, Day 6: India Completes Podium Sweep In Shot Put; Sachin Khilari Wins Gold

Asian Para Games Live Updates, October 21, Day 6: The sixth day features Indian athletes competing in archery, para-athletics, swimming, powerlifting, badminton and other sports, with several medal events scheduled for October 21

Sachin Khilari in action during the Asian Para Games 2026

Sachin Khilari in action during the Asian Para Games 2026 | Photo: PCI

Asian Para Games Live Updates, October 21, Day 6: India will aim to strengthen its medal tally at the Asian Para Games 2026 on Wednesday, October 21, as Day 6 brings a packed schedule featuring para-athletics, archery, swimming, powerlifting, cycling, badminton, judo, table tennis and boccia. One of the biggest attractions will be Sheetal Devi and Payal Nag competing against China for gold in the women’s compound doubles archery event, while Toman Kumar and Shyam Sunder Swami will fight for bronze in the men’s category. Para-athletics offers several medal opportunities, with Ayush Verma, Sujith Mandalamkunnath, Bhagyashri Jadhav, Preeti Pal and high jumpers Banti and Praveen Kumar among the Indians to watch. Kasthuri Rajamani will compete in the women’s 67kg powerlifting final, while swimmers Vaishnavi Vinod Jagtap and Devanshi Satija also feature in medal events. India’s blind football team faces China, and Anjali Devi could contest for a boccia medal, subject to qualification. Indian shuttlers and para-table tennis players will also pursue crucial wins throughout the day.

LIVE UPDATES

21 Oct 2026, 07:15:49 am IST Asian Para Games 2026 Live Updates (October 21), Day 6: India's Schedule Today! Para Badminton 5:30 AM IST : Men’s Singles SL4 Quarterfinal: Sukant Kadam vs Fredy Setiawan (Indonesia).

5:35 AM IST onwards : Men’s Singles SL4 Quarterfinal: Abhijeet Sakhuja vs Surya Kant Yadav (India).

6:00 AM IST : Women’s Singles WH1 Group B: Pallavi K.M. vs Sena Tomoyose (Japan).

6:10 AM IST onwards : Men’s Singles WH1 Quarterfinal: Prem Kumar Ale vs Haeseong Park (Korea).

6:10 AM IST onwards : Men’s Singles SU5 Quarterfinal: Ruthick Ragupathi vs Mingpan Li (China).

6:10 AM IST onwards : Men’s Singles SL4 Quarterfinal: Suhas Lalinakere Yathiraj vs Nadan Cho (Korea).

6:50 AM IST : Men’s Singles SL4 Quarterfinal: Naveen Sivakumar vs Kyung Hwan Shin (Korea).

7:30 AM IST : Men’s Singles SU5 Quarterfinal: Hardik Makkar vs Taiyo Imai (Japan).

8:10 AM IST : Women’s Singles SU5 Group A: Manisha Ramadass vs Qiuxia Yang (China).

8:10 AM IST onwards : Women’s Singles SU5 Group A: Shanthiya Vishwanathan vs Warining Rahayu (Indonesia).

8:50 AM IST : Women’s Singles SU5 Group B: Thulasimathi Murugesan vs Tongtong Li (China).

9:30 AM IST onwards : Women’s Doubles WH1-WH2 Semifinal: Pallavi K.M. and Alphia James vs Tingting Xu and Fan Yang (China).

9:30 AM IST onwards : Men’s Doubles SH6 Group Match: Krishna Nagar and Sivarajan Solaimalai vs Naili Lin and Qingtao Zeng (China).

1:30 PM IST onwards : Men’s Doubles SL3-SU5 Quarterfinal: Nitesh Kumar and Ruthick Ragupathi vs Naveen Sivakumar and Surya Kant Yadav (India).

2:10 PM IST: Women’s Doubles SL3-SU5 Semifinal: Thulasimathi Murugesan and Manasi Girishchandra Joshi vs Qiuxia Yang and Zuxian Xiao (China). Para Athletics 5:35 AM IST onwards : Men’s Shot Put F53 Final: Ayush Verma. (Medal event)

5:45 AM IST : Women’s 100m T12 Round 1, Heat 1: Simran.

6:02 AM IST : Men’s Long Jump T13 Final: Sujith Mandalamkunnath. (Medal event)

6:19 AM IST : Men’s 100m T35 Final: Anubhav Choudhary. (Medal event)

6:45 AM IST : Men’s High Jump T44/64 Final: Banti and Praveen Kumar. (Medal event)

7:10 AM IST onwards : Women’s Shot Put F34 Final: Bhagyashri Jadhav. (Medal event)

7:45 AM IST onwards : Men’s Shot Put F45/46 Final: Mohd Yasser, Parveen and Sachin Sarjerao Khilari. (Medal event)

7:53 AM IST : Men’s 100m T37 Final: Rakesh BhaiBhatt. (Medal event)

8:00 AM IST : Men’s Javelin Throw F12/F13 Final: Manjeet. (Medal event)

1:35 PM IST onwards : Men’s Javelin Throw F55 Final: Sukhchain. (Medal event)

1:35 PM IST onwards : Women’s Discus Throw F55 Final: Karamjyoti. (Medal event)

1:40 PM IST : Men’s Shot Put F40 Final: Rongali Ravi. (Medal event)

1:45 PM IST : Women’s 100m T35 Final: Preeti Pal. (Medal event)

3:20 PM IST : Men’s 100m T64 Final: Pranav Desai. (Medal event)

3:30 PM IST : Men’s Shot Put F32 Final: Vishesh. (Medal event)

3:35 PM IST onwards : Men’s Long Jump T42/T61/T63 Final: Mahendra Gurjar and Shailesh Kumar. (Medal event)

3:47 PM IST onwards : Men’s 400m T35/T38 Final: Akira Nandan Banothu. (Medal event)

3:55 PM IST onwards : Men’s Discus Throw F37 Final: Haney. (Medal event)

3:55 PM IST onwards: Men’s 1500m T12/T13 Final: Makanahalli Sharath. (Medal event) Para Archery 5:55 AM IST : Women’s Compound Doubles Gold Medal Match: Sheetal Devi and Payal Nag vs Jing Zhao and Xueqing Xu (China). (Medal event)

6:20 AM IST : Men’s Compound Doubles Bronze Medal Match: Toman Kumar and Shyam Sunder Swami vs Yicheng Zhang and Xinliang Ai (China). (Medal event)

11:50 AM IST: W1 Mixed Team Semifinal: Adil Mohamed Nazir Ansari and Swati Chaudhary vs Okgeum Kim and Hongjo Park (Korea). Para Judo 6:30 AM IST onwards : Men’s J2 -95kg Round Robin: Bijender vs Davurkhon Karomatov (Uzbekistan).

6:30 AM IST onwards : Women’s J2 +70kg Round Robin: Dimple vs Khabiba Djuraeva (Uzbekistan).

6:30 AM IST onwards : Men’s J2 -95kg Round Robin: Bijender vs Yermek Nurkabayev (Kazakhstan).

6:30 AM IST onwards : Women’s J2 -70kg Quarterfinal: Vrushali Ashok More vs Yue Wang (China).

6:30 AM IST onwards : Women’s J2 -70kg Quarterfinal: Gulshan vs Shuming Lin (China).

6:30 AM IST onwards : Women’s J2 +70kg Round Robin: Dimple vs Zarina Raifova (Kazakhstan).

6:30 AM IST onwards : Men’s J2 -95kg Round Robin: Bijender vs Zhanbota Amanzhol (Kazakhstan).

6:30 AM IST onwards : Men’s J2 -95kg Round Robin: Bijender vs Tsukasa Tanaka (Japan).

6:30 AM IST onwards : Women’s J2 +70kg Round Robin: Dimple vs Ping Wang (China).

6:30 AM IST onwards : Women’s J2 +70kg Round Robin: Dimple vs Mokhinur Parmonova (Uzbekistan).

6:30 AM IST onwards: Women’s J2 -70kg Repechage/Semifinals/Medal Matches: Vrushali Ashok More and Gulshan (subject to qualification). (Medal event) Para Table Tennis 6:35 AM IST : Men’s Doubles MD4 Group A: Jehan Dorab Madan and Shubham Wadhwa vs Rakan Alsalmi and Ibrahim Alhassan (Saudi Arabia).

7:10 AM IST onwards : Women’s Doubles WD14 Group B: Savita Ajjanakati and Prachi Pandey vs Wenjuan Huang and Xiaowu Liu (China).

7:10 AM IST onwards : Women’s Doubles WD5 Group A: Ekta Bhyan and Bhavina Patel vs Suyeon Seo and Jiyu Yoon (Korea).

12:05 PM IST onwards : Mixed Doubles XD7 Group C: Bhavina Patel and Shubham Wadhwa vs Noriko Batuhan and Smith Cartera (Philippines).

12:05 PM IST onwards : Mixed Doubles XD17 Group C: Savita Ajjanakati and Dattaprasad Chougule vs Minh Tuan Pham and Thi Hoa Nguyen (Vietnam).

12:40 PM IST : Mixed Doubles XD4 Group A: Sandeep Dangi and Sonalben Patel vs Ibrahim Alhassan and Maryam Almyrisl (Saudi Arabia).

1:50 PM IST onwards : Mixed Doubles XD17 Group C: Savita Ajjanakati and Dattaprasad Chougule vs Hong Kyu Park and Kunhea Kim (Korea).

1:50 PM IST onwards : Mixed Doubles XD7 Group C: Bhavina Patel and Shubham Wadhwa vs Yayang Gunaya and Osrita Muslim (Indonesia).

2:25 PM IST : Mixed Doubles XD4 Group A: Sandeep Dangi and Sonalben Patel vs Nattawut Thinathet and Suthida Saensathan (Thailand).

3:35 PM IST onwards : Mixed Doubles XD17 Group C: Savita Ajjanakati and Dattaprasad Chougule vs Muntadher Al-Sarraji and Hawraa Abualsebah (Iraq).

3:35 PM IST onwards : Mixed Doubles XD7 Group C: Bhavina Patel and Shubham Wadhwa vs Fajer Alkhalaf and Ahmad Alotaibi (Kuwait).

4:10 PM IST: Mixed Doubles XD4 Group A: Sandeep Dangi and Sonalben Patel vs Hyeon-Uk Kim and Jiyu Yoon (Korea). Para Swimming 7:09 AM IST : Women’s 50m Freestyle S8 Heat 1: Vaishnavi Vinod Jagtap.

7:26 AM IST : Men’s 100m Breaststroke SB11 Heat 2: Himanshu Nandal.

7:50 AM IST : Men’s 100m Breaststroke SB4 Heat 2: Rohit Kumar.

1:30 PM IST onwards : Women’s 100m Freestyle S8 Final: Vaishnavi Vinod Jagtap. (Medal event)

1:57 PM IST : Women’s 100m Butterfly S10 Final: Devanshi Satija. (Medal event)

2:39 PM IST : Men’s 50m Butterfly S7 Final: Suyash Narayan Jadhav and Niranjan Mukundan. (Medal event)

3:06 PM IST : Men’s 100m Breaststroke SB11 Final: Himanshu Nandal. (Medal event)

3:47 PM IST onwards : Men’s 100m Backstroke S13 Final: Ravi Veera Venkata Bhavani Budigina. (Medal event)

3:58 PM IST : Men’s 100m Breaststroke SB5 Final: Chaitanya Vishwas Kulkarni. (Medal event)

4:21 PM IST : Men’s 100m Breaststroke SB4: Rohit Kumar. (Medal event)

4:27 PM IST: Men’s 200m Individual Medley SM11 Final: Himanshu Nandal. (Medal event) Boccia 8:10 AM IST onwards : Women’s Individual BC3 Semifinal: Anjali Devi vs Ladamanee Kla-Han (Thailand).

1:10 PM IST: Women’s Individual BC3 Gold/Bronze Medal Match: Anjali Devi (subject to qualification). (Medal event) Para Powerlifting 9:00 AM IST: Women’s -67kg Final: Kasthuri Rajamani. (Medal event) Para Cycling 9:45 AM IST: Men’s C1-5 Time Trial Final: Arshad Shaik. (Medal event) Blind Football 11:30 AM IST: Men’s Team Preliminary Round: India vs China.

21 Oct 2026, 09:42:00 am IST Asian Para Games 2026 Live Updates (October 21), Day 6: India Enter Top 5! India have entered the top 5 in the medal tally at the Asian Para Games 2026. India finished in 6th position on Day 5 (October 20), and their position improved as Indian athletes started the medal rush on Wednesday. India now have 12 golds, 16 silvers and 18 bronzes. India is now just four medals away from crossing the 50-medal mark.

21 Oct 2026, 08:49:51 am IST Asian Para Games 2026 Live Updates (October 21), Day 6: Para Athletcis- Shot Put F34: Silver For Bhagyashri! India’s Bhagyashri Jadhav secured the silver medal in the Women’s Shot Put F34 at the Aichi-Nagoya 2026 Asian Para Games, producing a personal best of 8.19 metres.

21 Oct 2026, 08:35:14 am IST Asian Para Games 2026 Live Updates (October 21), Day 6: Para Athletcis- Shot Put F46: Clean Sweep! India achieved a remarkable clean sweep in the Men’s Shot Put F46 at the Aichi-Nagoya 2026 Asian Para Games, claiming gold, silver and bronze in the event. Sachin Khilari led the Indian charge with a Games Record throw of 15.79 metres. Mohd Yasser secured silver with a season-best throw of 15.06 metres. Praveen completed the Indian sweep by claiming bronze with a throw of 13.83 metres.

21 Oct 2026, 08:06:07 am IST Asian Para Games 2026 Live Updates (October 21), Day 6: Para Athletcis- Another One-Two Finish! India celebrated a one-two finish in the Men’s High Jump T44 at the Aichi-Nagoya 2026 Asian Para Games, with Praveen Kumar winning gold and Banti claiming silver. Praveen K successfully cleared a Games Record height of 2.05 metres to defend his title and finish on top of the podium. Banti secured silver with a personal best jump of 1.92 metres.

21 Oct 2026, 07:31:23 am IST Asian Para Games 2026 Live Updates (October 21), Day 6: Para Athletcis- Gold Medal! Ayush Verma wins India's first gold on Wednesday as he clinched the top spot in the men's F53 shot put event. Holding his nerve in a close battle, Ayush sealed the victory with an 8.16m heave on his fifth try, edging out runner-up Alireza Hemami of Iran by just 7 centimeters.

21 Oct 2026, 07:21:26 am IST Asian Para Games 2026 Live Updates (October 21), Day 6: Para Archery- Payal Nag and Sheetal Devi Win Silver! India's duo of Sheetal Devi and Payal Nag had to settle for a silver medal after being defeated by the Chinese duo of Xueqing and Jing Zhao in the gold medal match. The Chinese pair won the match 150-141, leaving Sheetal and Payal with a second-place finish. The Indian duo started well, sharing points in the first game. However, the Chinese team then went on a streak of strong shots, pulling ahead and winning the remaining three games to clinch the top spot.