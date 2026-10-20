Asian Para Games 2026 October 20 Wrap: India’s Medal Tally Reaches 35 On Day 5 As Simran, Deepthi Jeevanji Shine

India’s medal tally reaches 35, with nine gold, 11 silver and 15 bronze medals
Simran, Deepthi Jeevanji, Nishad Kumar and Pranav Soorma headline India’s gold-medal performances
Indian para table tennis players win five bronze medals, with Baby Sahana Ravi achieving a historic milestone
India continued its impressive campaign at the Asian Para Games 2026, taking its overall medal tally to 35, comprising nine gold, 11 silver and 15 bronze medals, according to the supplied results. The Indian contingent produced several standout performances across para-athletics, shooting, table tennis, powerlifting and swimming, with athletes delivering record-breaking displays and historic podium finishes.
Simran, Deepthi Jeevanji, Nishad Kumar and Pranav Soorma were among the leading performers, while India's para table tennis players added five bronze medals. The performances highlighted the country's depth across disciplines as its athletes continued to challenge for honours in Nagoya.
Simran, Deepthi Jeevanji Shine in Para-Athletics
India enjoyed a productive day on the track, with Simran capturing gold in the women's 200m T12 event in a Games Record time of 24.80 seconds. Tejalben Damor joined her on the podium, taking bronze after clocking 25.23 seconds.
Deepthi Jeevanji added another gold medal in the women's 400m T20, completing the race in 56.36 seconds to establish a new Games Record. Her performance further strengthened India's showing in para-athletics.
Nishad Kumar and Pranav Soorma Deliver Gold
India's field-event athletes also made significant contributions to the medal tally. Nishad Kumar cleared 2.04m to win gold in the men's high jump T47, while Pranav Soorma claimed the top spot in the men's discus throw F51/52/53 with an Asian Record effort of 11.66m.
India also secured all three podium positions in the men's discus throw F43/F44/F62/F64. Devender Kumar won gold, Rakesh took silver and Pradeep Kumar completed the Indian sweep with bronze.
Pradeep returned to the podium in the men's javelin throw F53/54, winning silver, while Ayush Verma claimed bronze. Preeti Pal added a silver medal in the women's 200m T35, and Praveen Sharma and Hokato Hotozhe Sema contributed bronze medals in their respective shot put events.
Para Table Tennis Players Secure Five Bronze Medals
India's para table tennis contingent enjoyed a memorable outing, collecting five bronze medals through Bhavina Patel, Sonalben Patel, Baby Sahana Ravi, Prachi Pandey and Jehan Dorab Madan.
The results represented a major milestone for the Indian team. Baby Sahana Ravi's medal in the women's standing category was particularly significant, marking India's first-ever medal in that category at the Asian Para Games. The five-medal haul also surpassed India's previous overall return of two bronze medals in para table tennis at the competition.
Manish Narwal, Shrishti Arora Shine in Para Shooting
Para shooting contributed further medals to India's growing tally. Tokyo Paralympic champion Manish Narwal secured silver in the men's 10m air pistol SH1 with a score of 233.7 points, improving on his bronze-medal finish from the previous edition. His performance also earned a quota spot for the Los Angeles 2028 Paralympics, according to the supplied results.
Debutant Shrishti Arora added bronze in the women's 10m air pistol SH1, giving India another podium finish in shooting.
Ashok Wins Silver in Para Powerlifting
Ashok showcased his strength in the men's 65kg para powerlifting category, lifting 192kg to secure silver. The result marked an improvement on his bronze-medal finish from the 2022 edition and added to India's success beyond athletics and shooting.
Indian Swimmers Add Two Bronze Medals
India's medal-winning performances continued in the pool, where Himanshu Nandal claimed bronze in the men's 400m freestyle S11. Niranjan Mukundan also finished on the podium, winning bronze in the men's 200m individual medley SM7.
With medals across athletics, shooting, table tennis, powerlifting and swimming, India's campaign continued to showcase the strength and versatility of its para-athletes. The contingent's record-setting performances and historic breakthroughs provided further momentum as the competition progressed.