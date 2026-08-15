Adnan Sami Draws An Emotional Link Between India's Independence Day And His Birthday

Singer Adnan Sami recently told Indian Express' SCREEN that he believes God designed for his birthday to be on India's independence date. It was just the sign he needed to reaffirm his enduring emotional relationship with the country that existed long before he got its citizenship. He thanked India for his knowledge in classical music. “I was the first person who started playing Indian classical music on the piano. It was a completely new kind of a style or genre,” It was Asha Bhosle who urged him to release his music in India, assuring him Mumbai could give him the boost he deserves.