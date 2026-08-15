Adnan Sami Draws An Emotional Link Between India's Independence Day And His Birthday

Adnan Sami spoke about his relationship with India.
He opened up on what he sees a deliberate divine connection between his birthday and India's independence day.
The singer got Indian citizenship a decade ago.
Singer Adnan Sami recently told Indian Express' SCREEN that he believes God designed for his birthday to be on India's independence date. It was just the sign he needed to reaffirm his enduring emotional relationship with the country that existed long before he got its citizenship. He thanked India for his knowledge in classical music. “I was the first person who started playing Indian classical music on the piano. It was a completely new kind of a style or genre,” It was Asha Bhosle who urged him to release his music in India, assuring him Mumbai could give him the boost he deserves.
Sami shares his birthday with that of India’s Independence Day. “It’s a double whammy for me. I celebrate Independence Day as well as my birthday. It’s an honour,” he says, smiling. However, he believes it’s far deeper than just a happy coincidence. “I don’t believe in coincidences. I believe in destiny,” he added.
Adnan Sami On His Connection With India's Independence Day
“I genuinely believe God deliberately made August 15 as my birthday, as if to give me a hint, ‘Listen, you belong there.’ If he wanted, it could’ve been August 14,” he quipped, laughing, expressing relief he wasn’t born on the eve, acknowledged as Pakistan’s Independence Day or Partition Day. Sami, though born in the UK and having lived across the world, has had a rather strenuous relationship with Pakistan.
Though he got Indian citzenship only a decade ago, he conceded to feeling like one long before that, “I’ve lived all over the world while growing up. After travelling so extensively, I suddenly felt as if I landed home. The vacuum of something missing in my life certainly filled when I came here:"
“The way I was immediately embraced by everyone, whether it was through my music or even otherwise, I just felt I was home, and never wanted to leave. Because I’d never experience this kind of love, and felt so comfortable, before in any part of the world. It was beautiful to be amongst people I just vibed with in a unique manner,” emphasised the singer, who turns 55 on his country’s 79th Independence Day.