We'll See if Communism Outlives Dalai Lama or the Other Way Around: Head of Tibetan Govt-In-Exile

"So, I send that message to the Chinese. You, who are waiting for the Dalai Lama to die.... And the (current) Dalai Lama is committed to live long. So, we will have to see whether communism outlives His Holiness Dalai Lama or whether His Holiness outlives communism." The Sikyong also said China has "never used the tools" that can win the hearts and trust of Tibetans.