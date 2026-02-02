Dalai Lama Makes Grammy History With First-Ever Win At The 68th Grammy Awards

Dalai Lama wins first Grammy at the 68th Grammy Awards
Spoken-word meditation album earns global recognition
Grammy 2026 reflects an expanding definition of recorded artistry
The Dalai Lama added an unexpected cultural milestone to his legacy at the 2026 Grammy Awards, securing his first-ever Grammy win. The Tibetan spiritual leader was honoured in the Best Audiobook, Narration and Storytelling Recording category, marking a rare moment where spiritual discourse found space on music’s biggest stage.
The win was announced during the pre-telecast ceremony, setting a reflective tone early in the evening. The Dalai Lama’s Grammy recognition stood out amid a night filled with musical firsts and industry milestones, reinforcing the global reach of spoken-word storytelling.
Inside the Grammy-Winning Album
The award was given for Meditations: The Reflections of His Holiness the Dalai Lama, a spoken-word project blending mindfulness teachings with musical compositions inspired by Hindustani classical traditions. The recording transforms spiritual reflection into an immersive listening experience, centred on compassion, inner balance, and collective harmony.
The album competed against high-profile nominees, including Grammy host Trevor Noah and US Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson, underscoring the Recording Academy’s widening definition of recorded artistry.
Rufus Wainwright Accepts On His Behalf
Singer-songwriter Rufus Wainwright, who collaborated on the project, accepted the Grammy on behalf of the Dalai Lama. Opening with gentle humour, Wainwright acknowledged the uniqueness of the moment before crediting the spiritual leader’s teachings as the heart of the recording. He described the project as an honour rooted in wisdom rather than performance.
The Dalai Lama’s Grammy win signals a broader cultural shift, where meditation, narration, and spiritual storytelling are finding global platforms alongside mainstream music.