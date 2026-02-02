Dalai Lama Makes Grammy History With First-Ever Win At The 68th Grammy Awards

The Dalai Lama secured his first Grammy win at the 68th Grammy Awards for a spoken-word recording rooted in meditation and compassion.

Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Aishani Biswas
Updated on:
Updated on:
Dalai Lama
Tibetan Buddhism's spiritual leader, the Dalai Lama Photo: Instagram
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Dalai Lama wins first Grammy at the 68th Grammy Awards

  • Spoken-word meditation album earns global recognition

  • Grammy 2026 reflects an expanding definition of recorded artistry

The Dalai Lama added an unexpected cultural milestone to his legacy at the 2026 Grammy Awards, securing his first-ever Grammy win. The Tibetan spiritual leader was honoured in the Best Audiobook, Narration and Storytelling Recording category, marking a rare moment where spiritual discourse found space on music’s biggest stage.

Dalai Lama Wins First Grammy At 68th Grammy Awards

The win was announced during the pre-telecast ceremony, setting a reflective tone early in the evening. The Dalai Lama’s Grammy recognition stood out amid a night filled with musical firsts and industry milestones, reinforcing the global reach of spoken-word storytelling.

Grammys 2026 winners - X
Grammys 2026 Full Winners List: Bad Bunny Wins Album Of The Year, Kendrick Lamar And SZA Accept Record Of The Year

BY Garima Das

Inside the Grammy-Winning Album

The award was given for Meditations: The Reflections of His Holiness the Dalai Lama, a spoken-word project blending mindfulness teachings with musical compositions inspired by Hindustani classical traditions. The recording transforms spiritual reflection into an immersive listening experience, centred on compassion, inner balance, and collective harmony.

The album competed against high-profile nominees, including Grammy host Trevor Noah and US Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson, underscoring the Recording Academy’s widening definition of recorded artistry.

Rufus Wainwright Accepts On His Behalf

Singer-songwriter Rufus Wainwright, who collaborated on the project, accepted the Grammy on behalf of the Dalai Lama. Opening with gentle humour, Wainwright acknowledged the uniqueness of the moment before crediting the spiritual leader’s teachings as the heart of the recording. He described the project as an honour rooted in wisdom rather than performance.

Steven Spielberg wins his first Grammy - X
Grammys 2026: Steven Spielberg Wins His First-Ever Grammy, Achieves EGOT Status

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

The Dalai Lama’s Grammy win signals a broader cultural shift, where meditation, narration, and spiritual storytelling are finding global platforms alongside mainstream music.

Published At:
