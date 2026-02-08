Dalai Lama Denies Links To Jeffrey Epstein In Official Statement

The Office of His Holiness the Dalai Lama has unequivocally denied any meeting or link with Jeffrey Epstein, addressing recent media reports on unsealed files with 169 mentions of the spiritual leader's name

O
Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Saher Hiba Khan
Updated on:
Updated on:
Dalai Lama Epstein, Epstein files Dalai Lama, Dalai Lama denial statement
Dalai Lama Photo: AP; Representative image
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Dalai Lama's office confirms no meetings or authorised interactions with Epstein.

  • Statement addresses media and social posts linking the two via unsealed files.

  • References in documents are casual mentions without evidence of direct contact.

The Office of His Holiness the Dalai Lama has issued a statement denying any connection to Jeffrey Epstein, after media reports highlighted multiple mentions of the Tibetan spiritual leader's name in recently released US Department of Justice files related to the convicted sex offender.

The press statement, dated 8 February 2026 and issued from Thekchen Choeling, Dharamsala, Himachal Pradesh, India, reads in full: "Some recent media reports and social media posts concerning the 'Epstein files' are attempting to link His Holiness the Dalai Lama with Jeffrey Epstein. We can unequivocally confirm that His Holiness has never met Jeffrey Epstein or authorised any meeting or interaction with him by anyone on His Holiness’s behalf."

A document that was included in the U.S. Department of Justice release of the Jeffrey Epstein files, photographed Thursday, Feb. 5, 2026, shows a 2008 monitoring for Epstein - AP
Ripple Effect: Lasting Impacts Of Epstein Files

BY Bhabani Shankar Nayak

The clarification follows reports from outlets such as CGTN, Anadolu Agency, NDTV, and Hindustan Times, which noted that searches of the DoJ website showed the word "Dalai" appearing around 169 times (with some counts at 157 or similar figures) across emails, documents, and other records in the Epstein files. These references surfaced after additional Epstein documents were made public in early February 2026.

Epstein, who died in prison in 2019 while facing sex trafficking charges, had a wide network that often referenced high-profile figures in correspondence. Reports indicate the Dalai Lama's name appeared in contexts such as forwarded news articles, casual mentions by associates, name-dropping, and unsuccessful attempts to arrange events or meetings—such as a 2012 email suggesting Epstein planned to attend an island event where the Dalai Lama might be present. No evidence in the files indicates any actual meeting, direct contact, photographs, flight logs, financial ties, or personal interaction occurred.

Related Content
Related Content
How the Epstein Files Expose Power And Impunity - AP
Outlook Explainer: How the Epstein Files Expose Power And Impunity

BY Ainnie Arif

The Dalai Lama's office emphasised the denial to counter speculation on social media and in news coverage. The spiritual leader, who has lived in exile in India since 1959, maintains a public profile focused on promoting compassion and peace, with no previous allegations of this kind.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. New Zealand Vs Afghanistan Live Score, T20 World Cup: Rashid Khan Breaks Through, Phillips Falls As NZ Slip To 92/3

  2. Ranji Trophy Live Score, Quarter-Finals Day 3: J&K, Uttarakhand, Mumbai Hold Upper Hand; Bengal Edge Ahead By 30 Runs

  3. Afghanistan Vs New Zealand Toss Update, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: AFG To Bat First - Check Playing XIs

  4. A SKY Redux: Suryakumar Yadav Treats Mumbai Crowd With Captain's Special

  5. Pakistan's India Boycott: PCB Invokes Force Majeure Clause To Skip T20 WC Match, ICC Asks For Justification - Report

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. India Vs Netherlands LIVE Score, Davis Cup 2026 Qualifiers Day 2: IND Chase Revival Against NED

  2. India Vs Netherlands, Davis Cup Qualifiers: Dhakshineswar Levels Tie After Nagal's Loss

  3. India 1-1 Netherlands, Davis Cup Qualifiers: Dhakshineswar Steps Up Again As Hosts Draw Level In Tie

  4. India Vs Netherlands Highlights, Davis Cup Qualifiers: Dhakshineswar Pulls Off Stunning Win After Nagal Setback

  5. Alcaraz Joins Tennis Greats: From Kangaroo Tattoo To More Spanish Glory – Check Australian Open Champion's Wish List

Badminton

  1. Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026: India Men Lose 1-3 To Korea, Women Fail To Defend Title After 0-3 Defeat

  2. India Vs Korea Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships: Srikanth Win Goes In Vain; Indian Challenge Ends In Quarters

  3. India-W Vs China-W Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships 2026 QF: IND Go Down 0-3 To CHN

  4. India Vs Japan Highlights, Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026: JPN Secure 3-2 Comeback Victory Over IND

  5. India-W Vs Thailand-W Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships 2026: Malvika Bansod Loses, IND Go Down 2-3 In Group Y

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Beyond Family, Caste And Consent: What The Delhi High Court’s Ruling Signals

  2. Shia Muslims Hold Anti-Pakistan Protests In J&K Over Islamabad Mosque Blast

  3. Ahead of Polls, CPI(M) In Kerala Foregrounds Development Amid Allegations

  4. Growth Without Workers: How India Engineered the Collapse of Trade Unions

  5. Himanta Biswa Sarma: Not All Miya-Muslims Are 'Unknown'

Entertainment News

  1. Seven Years Of Kumbalangi Nights | Of Lost Fathers And Found Families

  2. Trijya Review | A Sensitive Meditation On The Slow Orbit Of Becoming

  3. The 2016 Throwback: How Courage Has Drifted To The Margins Of Bollywood In 2026

  4. Rang De Basanti At 20 | An Emblem Of Dissent And Its Disquieting Afterlife

  5. Border 2 Review | Sunny Deol Works Overtime To Rescue A Film Burdened By Inheritance

US News

  1. Clintons Call For Epstein Testimony To Be Held Publicly

  2. US To Invest $1.3 Billion In Reko Diq Copper-Gold Mine In Pakistan’s Balochistan

  3. Xi Jinping Tells Trump Taiwan Is ‘Most Important Issue’ In China–US Relations

  4. Trump, Modi Seal Trade Deal: Tariff Reduced To 18%, Says US President

  5. Trump Announces Trade Deal With India, Tariffs Cut To 18% From 25%

World News

  1. Why The India–EU Trade Pact Matters More Than The Moment

  2. PM Modi Highlights India As 'Trusted Partner For Growth' During Malaysia Visit

  3. PM Modi Heads To Malaysia: Defence, Semi-Conductor Deals On Agenda

  4. Peshawar Police Arrest Three In Islamabad Shia Mosque Suicide Bombing Probe

  5. India-US Interim Trade Deal Sees Deepening Engagement On Electronics And IP

Latest Stories

  1. Book Review Of The Robe And The Sword: How Buddhist Extremism Is Shaping Modern Asia

  2. Independent Bihar MP Pappu Yadav Arrested in 1995 Forgery Case

  3. Mardaani 3: YRF Issues Clarification On Accusations Of Using Delhi's Missing People Report As Paid Promotions

  4. Amit Shah Reviews J&K Security, Pushes Youth Outreach, De-radicalisation

  5. Hera Pheri 3: South Producer Moves Madras HC Against Firoz Nadiadwala For Allegedly Violating Copyright Agreements

  6. Pakistan Vs Netherlands, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Thriller In Colombo - Faheem Ashraf Blinder Aces Tense Chase

  7. Ranji Trophy 2025-26 Highlights, Quarter-Finals: Auqib Nabi Fires J&K To Lead; Uttarakhand, Mumbai Ahead

  8. Pakistan Vs Netherlands Highlights, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Faheem Ashraf Stars As PAK Beat NED By Three Wickets