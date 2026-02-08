Dalai Lama Denies Links To Jeffrey Epstein In Official Statement

Epstein, who died in prison in 2019 while facing sex trafficking charges, had a wide network that often referenced high-profile figures in correspondence. Reports indicate the Dalai Lama's name appeared in contexts such as forwarded news articles, casual mentions by associates, name-dropping, and unsuccessful attempts to arrange events or meetings—such as a 2012 email suggesting Epstein planned to attend an island event where the Dalai Lama might be present. No evidence in the files indicates any actual meeting, direct contact, photographs, flight logs, financial ties, or personal interaction occurred.