Tourism & Culture Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat Extends Best Wishes For ‘Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2025'

In a recent letter of commendation, Tourism Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat expressed high praise for the prestigious ceremony. Minister Shekhawat commended the festival’s enthusiasm and commitment to celebrating outstanding contributions to cinema while fostering cultural and social development.

Gajendra Singh Shekhawat Tourism & Culture Minister
The highly anticipated Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2025 will unfold a grand celebration of cinematic heritage on February 20th in Mumbai.

In the letter, the Tourism Minister lauded the ceremony as "one of the most prestigious awards celebrating the brilliance of the Indian Film Industry and the ever-evolving cultural impact that the nation is making on a global scale". He further acknowledged DPIFF's endeavours to commemorate the legacy of the Father of Indian Cinema, as well as its CSR initiatives aimed at facilitating progress and inclusivity in India.

Minister Shekhawat emphasised, "The power of cinema lies not only in its ability to entertain but also in its capacity to convey powerful messages and foster understanding among people. Indian films, with their unique narratives, have played a pivotal role in showcasing the diversity and vibrancy of our nation."

Abhishek Mishra, CEO of Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival and Consultative Committee Member, Food Corporation of India, Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food & PD Government of India, expressed his views on the occasion, stating, "Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2025 is not just a celebration of cinematic excellence but a testament to the enduring legacy of Indian cinema. Our commitment to sustainability and social responsibility underscores our dedication to creating a positive impact on society. This year's theme, 'A World Stage: The Global Legacy of Indian Cinema', reflects our vision to honour the historical and contemporary significance of Indian films on the international stage. We are elated to continue this journey of recognizing and promoting the brilliance of Indian cinema while championing initiatives that contribute to the betterment of our community and environment."

The Tourism Minister also extended heartfelt congratulations and best wishes to the recipients of the upcoming awards. The Minister expressed confidence that these accolades would serve as a source of inspiration for the film community, encouraging them to pursue even greater excellence.

Over the years, Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival has garnered commendations from several prominent figures and government bodies in India. The Prime Minister of India, the Home Minister of India, the Finance Minister of India, and key ministries including the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, the Ministry of Education and the Ministry of Environment, have all applauded the festival for its ongoing commitment to embracing and preserving sustainable development. Additionally, these leaders have recognized DPIFF's efforts to promote Indian tourism on a global scale through the medium of cinema.

The annual award ceremony has highlighted over 15 venerated states of India, showcasing their unique contributions alongside Incredible India and the Pradhanmantri Sangrahalaya. This celebration emphasizes the diverse cultural and historical richness of these states, reflecting the nation’s broad heritage and achievements. The occasion is a night of opulence and festivity, bringing together cultural brilliance from every corner of the country and paying tribute to the exceptional talent that graces the land. It is held in the presence of dignitaries from the Ministry, celebrities, industry heavyweights and media personnel.

The 2025 ceremony features the theme ‘A World Stage: The Global Legacy of Indian Cinema’. This theme honours the lasting impact of Indian films on global cinema, highlighting both their historical significance and contemporary relevance. It celebrates the worldwide recognition of Indian cinema and its contributions to the enrichment of international film culture. The ceremony acknowledges all three major segments: the Indian Film Industry, the Indian Television Industry, and the International Film Fraternity, under one roof. The occasion will showcase cultural diversity, rich heritage, world-famous Indian cuisine, folk dance, folk music, handloom and the beauty of Swadeshi.

For more information on Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival, visit www.dpiff.in

Instagram Post: https://www.instagram.com/p/C9uJqIVtg_O/?igsh=MWtnMHU2aDdrcjRlZw==

