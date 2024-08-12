Tourism & Culture Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat Extends Best Wishes For ‘Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2025'

Abhishek Mishra, CEO of Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival and Consultative Committee Member, Food Corporation of India, Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food & PD Government of India, expressed his views on the occasion, stating, "Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2025 is not just a celebration of cinematic excellence but a testament to the enduring legacy of Indian cinema. Our commitment to sustainability and social responsibility underscores our dedication to creating a positive impact on society. This year's theme, 'A World Stage: The Global Legacy of Indian Cinema', reflects our vision to honour the historical and contemporary significance of Indian films on the international stage. We are elated to continue this journey of recognizing and promoting the brilliance of Indian cinema while championing initiatives that contribute to the betterment of our community and environment."