Pakistan Election Commission DG Shot Dead By Unidentified Gunmen In Tank

ECP Director General Shamshad Akhtar was shot dead in Tank.
Assailants attacked him at his residence while receiving condolences.
Police launched a search operation, suspecting a targeted attack.
The director general of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), Shamshad Akhtar, was shot dead by unidentified armed men on Saturday while he was in his ancestral village, Garah Baloch, after the death of his brother.
The district police officer of Tank in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, Pakistan Abdul Samad Khan, gave details about the killing of ECP Shamshad. He said the official died on the spot when he was shot by unidentified assailants while he was receiving condolences at his residence, according to Dawn.
Police sealed off the crime scene and started searching for the killers. They said the motive behind the attack and the identity of the attackers are not yet known.
The dead body was later transported to the district hospital. Wion reported that, according to the initial police assessment, the killing could be linked to terrorism, and they are investigating the matter.
Meanwhile, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) expressed deep sadness over his death, calling him an honest, humble, and dedicated officer who had no personal enemies. In an official statement, the ECP described the attack as a targeted killing.
The statement released by the ECP spokesperson on X said: “The chief election commissioner, members of the commission, the ECP secretary and other staff express deep grief and sorrow over his death.”
The statement added that Shamshad Akhtar was well-respected by his colleagues for his professionalism and integrity.
The chief election commissioner, commission members, the ECP secretary, and all staff shared their deep grief and offered their heartfelt condolences to his family.
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (K-P) has faced ongoing militant violence in 2026, with southern districts like Tank, Bannu, Lakki Marwat, and Dera Ismail Khan becoming major security hotspots.
According to The Express Tribune, 156 police officers were killed in militant attacks across K-P and its tribal areas between January and July 2026.
On July 24, an attack on a joint police and security checkpost in the district left at least 15 security personnel and a government official dead.
Later, on September 28, three traffic police officers were killed when unidentified gunmen opened fire on their vehicle in the Wazirabad area of Tank.