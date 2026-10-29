US warned allies to prepare for possible new strikes against Iran.
Trump has yet to decide on military action after November 3.
Iran continues diplomacy as regional fears of escalation grow.
The officials of the United States have warned their allies in the Middle East and several regional countries to get prepared for the possibility of renewed military action against Iran after the midterm elections in the US that is scheduled for next week.
Washington has urged its allies to brace for possible Iranian attacks if the United States launches fresh strikes. Two diplomats familiar with the warnings said US officials had raised concerns about how Tehran might respond, AP reported. They spoke anonymously because they were not authorised to discuss the sensitive information shared by American diplomats and defence officials.
US President Donald Trump has yet to decide whether to order another round of attacks on Iran. He has, however, indicated several times that he could consider military action after the November 3 US elections.
The warnings have added to fears of a wider escalation in the region. With Washington asking its allies to prepare for possible Iranian retaliation, the prospect of renewed large-scale military operations appears to be growing.
US officials have warned regional allies that a fresh military campaign against Iran could continue for several days. However, diplomats said regional officials fear the conflict could last much longer if Iran and its allied armed groups launch retaliatory attacks.
Washington has also asked its allies to prepare for possible Iranian strikes on energy facilities and other critical infrastructure.
Iran Says It Is Pursuing Diplomacy
Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said on Wednesday that Tehran was still pursuing diplomatic efforts to end the conflict. In a post on X, he said Tehran “continues to give diplomacy a chance to succeed”.
He added that Iran was working with mediators to review ideas included in a proposal it put forward last month. Trump rejected the proposal, but Tehran still wants it to serve as the basis for renewed ceasefire talks.
Meanwhile, the United Arab Emirates has called on all sides to avoid further escalation. In a statement, its foreign ministry urged them to “exercise wisdom and pursue political solutions to help contain tensions” and prevent a return to full-scale military operations in the war that began in late February.
It remains unclear how quickly the US military could launch fresh strikes after Election Day.
To strengthen its military presence in the region, the Pentagon sent the USS Theodore Roosevelt and several amphibious ships carrying Marines from San Diego to the Persian Gulf late last month. The deployment included around 9,000 troops.