Nvidia chief executive Jensen Huang's admission of infidelity has brought his decades-long marriage to Lori Huang under public scrutiny, raising questions about what could happen to the billionaire's vast fortune if the couple were to divorce. Huang, whose wealth is largely tied to his stake in the world's most valuable chipmaker, has an estimated net worth of around $155 billion, according to Forbes. Since the couple married in 1985, eight years before Nvidia was founded, California's community property laws could become significant in any potential separation, although the division of assets would depend on ownership structures, marital agreements and the nature of the property. There is, however, no public indication that the couple has filed for divorce or plans to separate.