'Zakir Naik's Extradition To India Can Be Considered If Evidence Submitted': Malaysia PM

Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, at an interactive session at the Indian Council of World Affairs in Delhi on Tuesday, indicated that his government may consider India's request to extradite controversial Islamic preacher Zakir Naik if it provides evidence against him.

Zakir Naik is wanted by the Indian authorities for alleged money laundering and inciting extremism through hate speeches. Photo: Getty Images/File
Malaysia might consider the extradition of Islamic preacher Zakir Naik, wanted by the Indian authorities, to India, Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim indicated on Tuesday, saying that he is "open to any ideas and evidence submitted".

Zakir Naik is wanted by the Indian authorities for alleged money laundering and inciting extremism through hate speeches. He left India in 2016 and is currently in Malaysia as the country's previous government led by Mahathir Mohamed granted him permanent residency.

Ibrahim also said that the issue shouldn't deter the two countries from enhancing bilateral relations.

Answering a question, Malaysia PM Anwar Ibrahim said the issue was not raised by the Indian side during Tuesday's talks.

"Firstly, it was not raised by the [Indian side], Prime Minister [Narendra Modi] did raise it much earlier, some years back...But the issue is I am not talking about one person, I am talking about the sentiment of extremism, of a compelling case and evidence that suggest the atrocities committed by an individual or group or faction or parties," news agency PTI quoted Ibrahim as saying.

Ibrahim said his government is "open to any ideas and evidence submitted".

"We will not condone terrorism...We have been tough and we have been working together with India on many of these issues, against terrorism. But I don't think this one case should deter us from further collaboration and enhancing our bilateral cooperation," he said.

The Malaysian prime minister began his three-day visit to India on Monday in his first trip to the country after becoming the prime minister in 2022.

