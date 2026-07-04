Visa's OTP-Free Payments Explained: Will Indians Soon Stop Using One-Time Passwords?

The era of waiting for a One-Time Password text message while checking out online is officially beginning to wind down in India. Global payments major Visa has launched its Visa Payment Passkey service in the country. Aligned with the Reserve Bank of India’s alternative authentication framework, this rollout transitions digital commerce from traditional text alerts to device-native security. For India's active digital payment users, the shift promises to significantly cut down transaction failures and strengthen defence lines against evolving cyber fraud.