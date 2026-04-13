Supreme Court to Examine Biometric, Facial Recognition for Voter Verification

The Supreme Court has agreed to examine a plea seeking biometric and facial recognition checks for voters before ballots are cast, aimed at preventing fraud and strengthening electoral integrity. Notices have been issued to the Centre and the Election Commission of India.

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The Supreme Court on Monday agreed to examine whether biometric and facial recognition technology could be introduced for voter verification before ballots are cast, with the aim of improving electoral integrity and preventing fraud. It issued notices to the Centre and the Election Commission of India (ECI) on a public interest litigation (PIL) seeking such measures.

A bench led by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi said the petition, filed by advocate Ashwini Upadhyay, raised important issues requiring consideration. However, it made clear that any such system could not be introduced immediately and would require legal changes.

“The prayers cannot be considered for the upcoming elections. But whether such a recourse deserves to be followed for the next parliamentary elections or State polls needs to be examined. Issue notice,” the court said.

The bench noted that introducing biometric and facial authentication at polling stations would involve more than administrative action, requiring amendments to existing rules and substantial expenditure.

During the hearing, the court initially suggested that Upadhyay first approach the ECI. It observed that the Commission should respond first and noted that implementation would also depend on support from state governments and budgetary approval.

The court later agreed to consider the matter after Upadhyay clarified that he was not seeking implementation for ongoing or upcoming Assembly elections, but for future polls. Appearing in person, he said any such reform would need cooperation from state governments.

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The PIL cites concerns over alleged electoral malpractice, including bribery, undue influence, impersonation, duplicate voting and so-called ghost voters. It seeks directions for the ECI to introduce fingerprint and iris-based verification at polling stations to ensure only genuine voters cast ballots and to uphold the principle of one citizen, one vote.

The petition states that current identification methods, based mainly on voter ID cards and manual checks, remain vulnerable because of outdated photographs, clerical errors and the absence of real-time verification.

It argues that biometric authentication, as a unique and non-transferable identifier, could curb impersonation and repeat voting, while also helping to remove duplicate entries and support migrant voters.

The plea further says such a system could create a real-time audit trail, improving transparency and accountability in elections.

Referring to the constitutional requirement of free and fair elections, it states that the ECI has broad powers under Article 324 to introduce technological reforms and strengthen voter verification.

It also contends that biometric checks would align electoral procedures with Aadhaar-based identification systems and other digital frameworks already used across public services.

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