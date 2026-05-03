ED Seizes Five crore In Cash And Gold In Chhattisgarh Liquor Scam Raids

In a statement released on Sunday, the ED confirmed the seizure of Rs 53 lakh in cash and 3.23 kg of gold jewellery and bullion, worth approximately Rs 4.86 crore. Photo: File photo; Representative image

In a statement released on Sunday, the ED confirmed the seizure of Rs 53 lakh in cash and 3.23 kg of gold jewellery and bullion, worth approximately Rs 4.86 crore. Photo: File photo; Representative image