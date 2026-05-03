ED Seizes Five crore In Cash And Gold In Chhattisgarh Liquor Scam Raids

Summary of this article
The Enforcement Directorate seized cash and gold worth over Rs 4.5 crore during fresh searches in Raipur, Durg, and Bilaspur.
Investigators allege a criminal syndicate of bureaucrats and politicians caused a Rs 2,883-crore loss to the state exchequer.
The agency has named 81 accused in six chargesheets, including high-ranking officials and relatives of former state leadership.
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has seized cash amounting to Rs 53 lakh and gold assets valued at more than Rs 4 crore following fresh searches related to the alleged Rs 2,800-crore Chhattisgarh liquor scam. The raids, conducted on 30 April, targeted various premises across Raipur, Durg, Bhilai, and Bilaspur.
According to PTI, the central agency focused its operations on the properties of liquor traders, chartered accountants, businessmen, and corporate entities. These individuals and firms are suspected of having handled, layered, or concealed proceeds of crime linked to the multi-crore illicit scheme.
In a statement released on Sunday, the ED confirmed the seizure of Rs 53 lakh in cash and 3.23 kg of gold jewellery and bullion, worth approximately Rs 4.86 crore. Officials also recovered "incriminating" documents and digital devices during the exercise. Reported PTI, the agency has now attached total assets worth Rs 380 crore throughout the duration of this investigation.
The ED alleges that a "criminal" syndicate, comprising senior bureaucrats and political figures, "completely hijacked" the Chhattisgarh excise department between 2019 and 2022. This period falls under the previous administration led by former Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel. The agency has quantified the total proceeds of crime at Rs 2,883 crore, citing a "massive loss" to the state exchequer.
To date, the ED has filed six chargesheets naming 81 accused parties. Prominent figures among those named include Chaitanya Baghel, son of former CM Bhupesh Baghel; Anil Tuteja, former joint secretary and retired IAS officer; Niranjan Das, IAS officer and former excise commissioner; Kawasi Lakhma, former excise minister; and Saumya Chaurasia, former deputy secretary in the Chief Minister’s office.
The accused have consistently challenged the ED’s proceedings in various legal forums, with several petitions currently before the Supreme Court. PTI reported that this latest round of searches is part of an ongoing effort to trace the final destination of the diverted funds within the state's liquor trade.
(With inputs from PTI)