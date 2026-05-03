Kerala Parties Gear Up For Poll Result Celebrations With Biryani, Laddoos

Summary of this article
Congress-led UDF workers are preparing biryani for nearly 5,000 people in Malappuram, expressing confidence of ending LDF rule.
BJP and NDA workers in Kochi have ordered laddoos and are hopeful of winning seats despite having no MLAs currently.
Celebrations, including food and cultural events, are being planned across the state ahead of results on May 4.
With the Kerala Assembly election results set to be announced on Monday, workers of various political parties across the state have begun preparations for celebrations.
Workers from the Congress and UDF are preparing biryani for about 5,000 people in Pandikkad, Malappuram district, in anticipation of winning.
Congressmen claim that a large tent has been set up in the town where the food will be distributed.
“We will celebrate the end of 10 years of LDF rule. We welcome everyone, including CPI(M) workers,” a Congress worker told the media.
They said 16 large vessels have been arranged to cook biryani, using about 40 kg of rice each.
Apart from food, cultural programmes are also being organised as part of the celebrations.
“We are confident that the UDF will come to power. Malappuram district has been a stronghold of the front, and that will continue,” a local leader said.
The BJP has already placed a hefty order for laddoos in anticipation of the festivities in Kochi.
Although the saffron party and its NDA allies do not currently hold any MLAs in the Kerala Assembly, their leaders have stated that they hope to do so this time.
Party workers have also prepared placards featuring candidates they expect to win.
“We will win several seats, including Nemom, Kazhakootam, Manjeshwar, Palakkad and Thiruvalla. People are fed up with both the LDF and UDF and will vote for the NDA,” a party leader said