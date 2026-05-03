LDF Set to Make History with Third Term in Kerala, Says Govindan

Summary of this article
Govindan expresses confidence that the LDF will secure a third consecutive term, calling it a historic milestone for Kerala politics.
Targets Congress over internal rifts and asserts BJP-led NDA will fail to win any seats in the state.
CPI(M) state secretary M V Govindan on Sunday said the LDF would rewrite Kerala’s political history by returning to power for a third consecutive term.
He said the LDF had already made history in 2021 by retaining power for a second straight term and was poised to set a new record by winning another majority when the results of the recent Assembly elections are declared on Monday.
“It was a historic victory for the LDF in 2021 when the government returned to power for a second consecutive term. Coming to power for a third straight term will be a landmark chapter in Kerala’s political history,” he said.
Govindan asserted that the LDF remained confident of securing a favourable mandate in the Assembly polls.
“Various exit polls have predicted 60–69 seats for us. That means the gap to the majority is only a few seats. But when we analysed the constituencies where they predict us to lose, several seats where we have a clear edge are not included. If those are factored in, we will secure an easy majority,” he told a news channel.
Polling for the 140 Assembly seats was held on April 9, and counting of votes will take place on Monday.
Taking a swipe at the Congress over the debate on the UDF’s chief ministerial face, Govindan said the opposition camp was witnessing internal discord rather than constructive discussion.
“Though the Congress leadership has tried to avoid such talk, its leaders are openly fighting over the CM’s post. After that, they will begin fighting over other ministerial berths,” he said.
He claimed that voters had recognised that the Congress-led UDF did not deserve to govern the state.
Govindan also said there was no evidence to suggest that any particular community had voted en bloc for any front in the election.
On the BJP-led NDA, he said the saffron party and its allies would fail to win any seat in the Assembly polls.
“Nemom, Kazhakootam and Vattiyoorkavu are constituencies where the LDF will win. The BJP will not secure any seat this time,” he said.
The LDF had won 99 seats in the 2021 Assembly election, becoming the first front in Kerala to retain power consecutively.