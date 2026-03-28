KBC Winner Amita Singh Tomar Arrested In Rs 2.5 Crore Flood Relief Scam Probe

Summary of this article
KBC winner Amita Singh Tomar arrested in flood relief scam.
Rs 2.5 crore allegedly diverted into fake accounts.
Over 20 officials arrested, 110 named in FIR.
Amita Singh Tomar, a former Kaun Banega Crorepati winner turned tehsildar, has been arrested in connection with an alleged Rs 2.5 crore flood relief scam. The arrest was carried out in Gwalior, where she is accused of playing a role in diverting funds meant for flood victims into fake bank accounts, according to officials.
The case relates to alleged irregularities reported in 2021 in Baroda tehsil of Sheopur district. It was stated by officials that Tomar was produced before a court following her arrest and has since been sent to jail in Shivpuri.
Arrest and investigation details
According to police officials, the arrest was made by a team led by Sub-Divisional Officer of Police Avneet Sharma. It was stated that Tomar was apprehended from her residence in Gwalior’s Chandravadni Naka area.
Authorities further confirmed that Tomar had previously sought anticipatory bail from both the High Court and the Supreme Court, but her pleas were rejected. It has been alleged by the prosecution that she authorised key documents that enabled the diversion of relief funds.
The Superintendent of Police, Sudhir Kumar Agarwal, stated that Tomar had been absent from duty and was later traced and arrested by the police team.
Scale of the alleged scam
Officials have indicated that the case involves the misappropriation of approximately Rs 2.5 crore, which was allegedly transferred into fake bank accounts. So far, 22 patwaris and one tehsildar have been arrested in connection with the matter.
It was further revealed that around 110 individuals have been named in the FIR, highlighting the scale of the alleged fraud. The investigation is currently being led by the SDOP of Baroda.
From KBC fame to controversy
Tomar had gained national attention after winning Rs 50 lakh on Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 5, hosted by Amitabh Bachchan. In recent years, she had also remained in the public eye due to controversial social media posts.
Her arrest has now brought renewed attention to both her administrative role and the ongoing investigation into the alleged scam.